Christ Chapel Academy Recipient of Three Major Academic and Athletic Awards

Woodbridge, VA (PRUnderground) August 14th, 2018

Christ Chapel Academy of Woodbridge, Virginia has been voted “Best Private School” and “Best Preschool” by INSIDENOVA Prince William and has been recognized as a “Top High School” in Virginia Living Magazine for their outstanding boys’ basketball program.

Christ Chapel Academy’s exceptional preschool program was chosen out of 55 preschools as “Best Preschool” in Prince William County in INSIDENOVA Prince William’s Best of Prince William County 2018 contest.

Christ Chapel Academy beat out 16 other private schools to be voted “Best Private School” in Prince William County in INSIDENOVA Prince William’s Best of Prince William County 2018 contest.

Christ Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball program earned them a spot as a “Top High School” in Virginia Living Magazine’s State of Education feature in their October 2018 issue.

About Christ Chapel Academy

Christ Chapel Academy is a premier private Christian school in Woodbridge, VA. Our desire to reach, teach, and unleash future world leaders is bolstered by our highly unique multicultural and multi-denominational learning environment. We begin this process at the Pre-K level and continue it through the 12th grade level. Christ Chapel Academy is accredited by the Association of Christian Teachers and Schools (ACTS) whose accreditation process has been approved by the Virginia Council for Private Education as authorized by the Virginia State Board of Education. Christ Chapel Academy is also a member of the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI).