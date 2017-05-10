Chris Stapleton Tickets in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena at Cheap Prices from Ticket Down

Ticket Down has cheap Chris Stapleton presale tickets in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena. Concertgoers can add promo code COUNTRY for added savings.

Nashville, TN (PRUnderground) May 10th, 2017

Chris Stapleton tickets in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, October 13th. His supporting acts in Nashville will be the Brothers Osborne and Brent Cobb.

This country favorite continues to add tour stops to his mega 2017 “All American Road Show” tour. In addition to his performance in Nashville, he will also headline at countless other venues including the picturesque Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver. Stapleton will also be the opening act for Tom Petty at Wrigley Field in late June.

The Bridgestone Arena is one of the most beloved venues for any diehard music fan. While it is located in the heart of country music, the venue has been home to many high caliber performers from many different genres since opening in 1996. This venue will likely be filled to capacity when Chris Stapleton performs here on October 13th. Some of the countless performers who have performed here over the years include: Cher, Ed Sheeran, Aerosmith, Bruno Mars, One Direction, Celine Dion, KISS, Metallica, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Justin Timberlake, Bruce Springsteen and many more. The venue can seat as many as 20,000 fans depending on the stage configuration.

