Chris Stapleton Lawn Seats, Pit Seats, Floor Seats and GA w/Discount/Promo Code from TicketDown.com

Nashville, TN (PRUnderground) February 8th, 2018

Chris Stapleton has announced his 2018 All-American Road Show tour dates. This multi-talented country music artist recently won three Grammy Awards in the following categories:

Best Country Album – From a Room: Volume 1

Best Country Song – “Broken Halos”

Best Country Solo Performance – “Either Way”

This mega summer tour will get underway on June 16th in Brandon, MS at the Brandon Amphitheatre and will culminate on November 3rd in Charlottesville, VA at the John Paul Jones Arena. His supporting acts for the tour will be Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb. Interestingly, this will be the first time that Stapleton will be headlining at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City (NYC). Currently, there are more than 35 dates scheduled and Chris will be performing at outdoor pavilions and amphitheatres along with indoor arenas.

The three albums that this beloved country music artist has released are: Traveller (2015) and From a Room: Volume 1 and 2 (2017). Some of his most popular songs include: “Tennessee Whiskey,” “Fire Away,” “Parachute,” “Millionaire,” “I Was Wrong,” “Second One To Know,” “Broken Halos” and “Whiskey and You.”

Chris Stapleton “The All-American Road Show” Tour Dates:

June 16 – Brandon, MS at Brandon Amphitheater

June 22 – Rogers, AR at Walmart Amp

June 28 – Darien Center, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 29 – Philadelphia, PA at BB&T Pavilion

June 30 – Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center

July 13 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 19 – Spokane, WA at Spokane Arena

July 20 – Portland, OR at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

July 21 – Seattle, WA at White River Amphitheatre

July 26 – South Lake Tahoe, NV at Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

July 27 – Sacramento, CA at Toyota Amphitheatre

July 28 – Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 2 – Billings, MT at Rimrock Auto Arena

August 3 – Missoula, MT at Adams Center

August 4 – Boise, ID at Ford Idaho Center Arena

August 9 – Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater

August 10 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

August 11 – Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre

August 16 – San Diego, CA at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

August 17 – Anaheim, CA at Honda Center

August 18 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 24 – Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

October 4 – Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center

October 5 – Indianapolis, IN at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center (formerly Klipsch)

October 6 – Chicago, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

October 11 – Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion

October 12 – Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

October 13 – Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live

October 19 – Alpharetta, GA at Verizon Amphitheatre

October 20 – Atlanta, GA at Lakewood Amphitheater

October 25 – Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena

October 26 – Knoxville, TN at Thompson Boling Arena

October 27 – Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena

November 2 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden (MSG)

November 3 – Charlottesville, VA at John Paul Jones Arena (JPJ Arena)

