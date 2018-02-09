Chris Stapleton Lawn Seats, Pit Seats, Floor Seats and GA w/Discount/Promo Code from TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Chris Stapleton lawn seats, pit seats and general admission tickets (GA) for 2018 All-American Road Show tour dates; add coupon/promo code COUNTRY.
Nashville, TN (PRUnderground) February 8th, 2018
Chris Stapleton has announced his 2018 All-American Road Show tour dates. This multi-talented country music artist recently won three Grammy Awards in the following categories:
Best Country Album – From a Room: Volume 1
Best Country Song – “Broken Halos”
Best Country Solo Performance – “Either Way”
This mega summer tour will get underway on June 16th in Brandon, MS at the Brandon Amphitheatre and will culminate on November 3rd in Charlottesville, VA at the John Paul Jones Arena. His supporting acts for the tour will be Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb. Interestingly, this will be the first time that Stapleton will be headlining at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City (NYC). Currently, there are more than 35 dates scheduled and Chris will be performing at outdoor pavilions and amphitheatres along with indoor arenas.
The three albums that this beloved country music artist has released are: Traveller (2015) and From a Room: Volume 1 and 2 (2017). Some of his most popular songs include: “Tennessee Whiskey,” “Fire Away,” “Parachute,” “Millionaire,” “I Was Wrong,” “Second One To Know,” “Broken Halos” and “Whiskey and You.”
Chris Stapleton “The All-American Road Show” Tour Dates:
June 16 – Brandon, MS at Brandon Amphitheater
June 22 – Rogers, AR at Walmart Amp
June 28 – Darien Center, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 29 – Philadelphia, PA at BB&T Pavilion
June 30 – Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center
July 13 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 19 – Spokane, WA at Spokane Arena
July 20 – Portland, OR at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 21 – Seattle, WA at White River Amphitheatre
July 26 – South Lake Tahoe, NV at Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
July 27 – Sacramento, CA at Toyota Amphitheatre
July 28 – Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 2 – Billings, MT at Rimrock Auto Arena
August 3 – Missoula, MT at Adams Center
August 4 – Boise, ID at Ford Idaho Center Arena
August 9 – Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater
August 10 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center
August 11 – Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre
August 16 – San Diego, CA at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
August 17 – Anaheim, CA at Honda Center
August 18 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum
August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 24 – Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
October 4 – Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center
October 5 – Indianapolis, IN at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center (formerly Klipsch)
October 6 – Chicago, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
October 11 – Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion
October 12 – Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
October 13 – Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live
October 19 – Alpharetta, GA at Verizon Amphitheatre
October 20 – Atlanta, GA at Lakewood Amphitheater
October 25 – Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena
October 26 – Knoxville, TN at Thompson Boling Arena
October 27 – Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena
November 2 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden (MSG)
November 3 – Charlottesville, VA at John Paul Jones Arena (JPJ Arena)
About TicketDown.com:
Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has cheap Chris Stapleton concert tickets. Find cheap Chris Stapleton lawn seats, pit seats, general admission (GA), floor seats, front row seats, VIP seating, meet & greet and more. Add promo/coupon code COUNTRY for added savings on any ticket order.
Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any of the artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with or do we endorse any artists or venues in this release.
About JP Media, LLC
Original Press Release.
Source: PRUnderground.com