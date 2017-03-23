Chris Grant Jr. of Nick Jr.’s “The Backyardigans” Drops New Hip-Hop EP

"The project is sonically different in both the way it was produced and recorded. I wanted something that would make you say that's not like everything else…"

Chris Grant Jr. will release his debut EP entitled Departure, Part One on March 24, 2017 via Noisy Poet Records/Sony Orchard.

The entertainment industry loves a triple threat, and young actors from Nickelodeon and Disney have crossed the thin line between acting and singing with regularity. Talented artists like Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Ariana Grande have launched hugely successful music careers from roles on the small screen. Actor/singer Chris Grant Jr. is set to follow in their footsteps after starring in Season 4 of Nickelodeon’s hit series The Backyardigans in 2010. The show won two daytime Emmy awards and is considered one of Nickelodeons best-ever­ children’s shows.

Now, as a young adult, Chris Grant Jr. writes and performs songs with insight beyond his years. On Departure, Part One Chris draws on all of his musical influences to infuse his songs with his own appealing vibe. “The project is sonically different in both the way it was produced and recorded. I wanted something that would make you say that’s not like everything else…but in a good way,” says Chris. “Paranoid,” the featured song on the EP paints a picture of revelation and introspection over wolves in sheep’s clothing infiltrating one’s inner circle. Using smooth vocals to deliver a hint of sarcasm, Chris asks if the treachery is all in his mind.

Departure, Part One is the first of three consecutive releases in the Departure series. While he does some singing on the first EP, in Departure, Part Two Chris reveals more of his vocal talent as a crooner with songs that demonstrate the breadth of his skills. The third project will feature a combination of hip-hop/R&B and pop songs.

The music industry is saturated with young talent looking to make a mark. With the release of Departure, Part One Chris Grant Jr. departs from the fray. The stage is set for him to take his place among Nickelodeon and Disney actor/singers who have soared on to musical success.

Departure Part One Tracklisting

Up Paranoid Said & Done Loyal Playhouse

About Noisy Poet Records

Noisy Poet Records is a music recording label that delivers the sounds of tomorrow through earpicked,unique, and authentic artists poised to breathe new life into the music industry. Noisy Poet Records is the music arm of SevenHorns, LLC, a multi-media company distributed through Sony Music Entertainment’s The Orchard.