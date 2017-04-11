Children’s Chorus of Maryland Presents it’s 41st Spring Concert

Towson, Maryland (PRUnderground) April 11th, 2017

Children’s Chorus of Maryland & School of Music (CCM) presents its 41st annual spring concert, Wayfaring, Whimsy & Wonder, on Sunday, May 7th, at 3 pm at Gordon Center for the Performing Arts in Owings Mills. This joyful celebration of spring will feature the whimsical works of Watson Henderson and Carter along with more traditional selections from Mozart and Schubert. Led by Artistic Director Susan Bialek, performances will include eastern Asian and Indian pieces by Ishimaru and Paranjoti. The concert will culminate with Paul Halley’s Freedom Trilogy performed by all three CCM choirs. The community is invited to enjoy a memorable spring afternoon listening to the remarkable voices of the nearly 100 children who sing for the Children’s Chorus of Maryland.

Featuring children ages 6 to 17 in three choirs, Children’s Chorus of Maryland is one of the oldest programs for choral music education and performance in the United States. Founded in 1976 by well-known artistic director, composer, and teacher Betty Bertaux, the program teaches children to read, write and sing music, and includes classes in musicianship, theory, and vocal performance. Previous Lyric and Concert Choir students have had the opportunity to participate in televised broadcasts, tour internationally and perform at well-known regional and national venues including Carnegie Hall, Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, and the White House. The music school and choral performance program are located near downtown Towson at 320 East Towsontown Boulevard.

Tickets for Wayfaring, Whimsy & Wonder are $15.00 for students and seniors (65+). Tickets for adults range from $17.00 to $28.00 depending on location. Children under age 5 cannot be admitted, due to live recording. Wheelchair accessible seating is available upon request. Please call our office at 410-494-1480. Gordon Center for the Performing Arts is located at 3506 Gwynnbrook Avenue, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

To purchase tickets, visit the Children’s Chorus of Maryland website at www.ccmsings.org and click on the Wayfaring, Whimsy & Wonder Concert link.

About Children’s Chorus of Maryland

Celebrating its 40th season, Children’s Chorus of Maryland and School of Music (CCM) is one of the most respected programs for choral music education and performance in the United States. Under the direction of Artistic Director Susan Bialek, the music Conservatory program features highly qualified teachers, small classes, and in-depth vocal enrichment to provide children with a complete musical education and choral experience. Children as young as 5 ½ are encouraged to audition for one of the Conservatory’s three choirs. Classes and rehearsals are offered twice weekly from September to May at CCM’s Towson facility, and performances are held each semester. Children’s Chorus of Maryland welcomes families whose children attend public, private and parochial schools as well as those who are homeschooled. Merit and need-based scholarships are available.