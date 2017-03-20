Children’s Chorus of Maryland Holds Music Open House For Teachers, Parents, and Children

(PRUnderground) March 20th, 2017

Children’s Chorus of Maryland & School of Music will hold a Music Open House Extravaganza on Saturday, April 8th from 8 am to 2 pm in Towson. Parents, children (5 ½ and older) and teachers are invited to drop in throughout the day to observe music classes, talk to staff and enjoy refreshments. Promotional items will be given out to adults and children!

Teachers may choose to observe any of the classes during the morning from 8 am to 12 pm. Parents who want to find out more about our choral performance and music education program, may want to observe a class with students near the age of their own children. Children between the ages of 6 and 10 will have rehearsal between 8 am and 9 am, and class between 9 am and 10 am. Children between the ages of 9 and 13 will have rehearsal between 9 am and 10 am, and class between 10 am and 11 am. Advanced students between the ages of 12 and 17 will have rehearsal between 10 am and 12:30 pm.

Children attending the open house can participate in a fun, play-based sample music class with an experienced teacher and children who currently attend the Children’s Chorus Conservatory program. These drop-in classes are at 11:15 am or 1 pm.

Families who would like to have their child audition may sign up for one of the times and days in May or June. Some same day auditions will be available on a first come basis.

Staff will be available to answer questions during the day and during refreshments between 12 pm and 1 pm. Visit www.ccmsings.org and click on the Demonstration Day link to register to attend the free Open House. For more information call 410-494-1480 or email ccm@ccmsings.org. This event is supported in part by a Challenge America Grant award from the National Endowment for the Arts to Children’s Chorus of Maryland. To find out more about how NEA grants impact individuals and communities, visit www.arts.gov.

About Children’s Chorus of Maryland

Celebrating its 40th season, Children’s Chorus of Maryland and School of Music (CCM) is one of the most respected programs for choral music education and performance in the United States. Under the direction of Artistic Director Susan Bialek, the music Conservatory program features highly qualified teachers, small classes, and in-depth vocal enrichment to provide children with a complete musical education and choral experience. Children as young as 5 ½ are encouraged to audition for one of the Conservatory’s three choirs. Classes and rehearsals are offered twice weekly from September to May at CCM’s Towson facility, and performances are held each semester. Children’s Chorus of Maryland welcomes families whose children attend public, private and parochial schools as well as those who are homeschooled. Merit and need-based scholarships are available.