Chicago’s Leading Chimney Experts, Lindemann Chimney Co., Offers Various Masonry Services

Chicago’s leading chimney experts, Lindemann Chimney Co., perform a wide range of masonry services to clients.

Lake Bluff, Illinois (PRUnderground) March 5th, 2018

While fireplaces are a fantastic feature for any home to have in northern Illinois or southern Wisconsin, it is essential that they be correctly maintained and serviced. Over the years, Lindemann Chimney Co. has been providing an extensive range of masonry services in these areas to ensure that homeowners can enjoy complete peace of mind in knowing that their chimneys will not pose a fire risk at any time.

Over time, various forms of masonry work will need to be carried out on chimneys to ensure that they are able to safely and thoroughly remove smoke from the inside of a home. This helps address issues such as fire or water damage, incorrect construction that has been performed previously or even to correct issues that have resulted as a result of little to no maintenance being performed on a chimney previously.

Lindemann Chimney Co. has a number of highly skilled and experienced masonry crews that will be able to not only perform repairs and rebuilds of chimneys; they will ensure that all work is carried out to absolute perfection. Currently, the masonry repairs offered by the company include tuckpointing, firebox repairs, repairing or replacing of crumbling or cracked crowns, dealing with spalling bricks and even performing complete chimney rebuilds in cases where an existing unit is too badly damaged to repair.

Once any form of masonry repair work has been completed on a chimney, it will ensure that the unit is able to function as optimally as possible afterwards. It will also help prevent the chimney from leaking at any point in future, which not only affects its level of performance over time, it will enable water to enter a home and cause a substantial amount of damage in the long run.

Other products and services that Lindemann Chimney Co. offers include chimney cleaning, servicing and maintaining of gas fireplaces, providing gas logs, installing chimney liners, restoring existing fireplaces, installing outdoor kitchens and fireplaces, installing wood stoves and so much more. All employees that are hired by the company are highly knowledgeable, qualified and experienced as well, ensuring that clients are provided with the very best level of workmanship and customer service possible.

Homeowners and anyone else who is interested in finding out more about the masonry services that Lindemann Chimney Co. provides can do so here: https://www.lindemannchimneyservice.com/service/tuckpointing-and-masonry-repairs/.

About Lindemann Chimney Service

Lindemann Chimney Service has been servicing Chicago’s North Shore and Northern Suburban area since 1969. We were founded by former fire captain Gary Lindemann when he saw the immediate local need for chimney and fireplace safety. With forty years of experience and talent Lindemann Chimney Service has become a leader in innovation and technology. We set the standards in the industry not only in the Chicago area but around the country. Our Chicago chimney history has been a proud testament to our current focus on the future in the chimney sweeping and repair industry.