Chicago’s Leading Chimney Company, Lindemann, Offers Yearly Chimney Safety Inspections

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) June 15th, 2018

Homeowners who use their fireplaces regularly know that in order to keep their homes safe, they must have their chimneys cleaned once each year. However, many of these same homeowners are unaware of the importance of annual safety inspections. Lindemann Chimney Service, the Chicago area’s leading provider of chimney cleaning, inspections, masonry, and more, offers yearly chimney safety inspections to homeowners.

Chimney cleanings entail removing buildup of soot and creosote from inside the fireplace and in the chimney itself. While this is important to safe fireplace operation, there is more to fireplace safety. That’s why Lindemann Chimney Service, founded in 1969, offers annual chimney safety inspections. These inspections go above and beyond simply cleaning homeowners’ fireplaces and chimneys.

During a chimney inspection, Lindemann checks various parts of homeowners’ chimneys for common problems that can cause various and potentially dangerous issues ranging from chimney deterioration to the buildup of toxic gases like carbon monoxide. Inspections cover both the inside and outside portions of chimneys, and they meet the NFPA’s Level 2 inspection requirements.

The inside portion of the inspection involves using a camera to view the entire length of the chimney and flue, the firebox, the smoke shelf and chamber, and the damper assembly. They look for things like moisture, cracks in the tiles, and even the absence of a liner. The outside portion includes the chimney cover, crown, flashing, and the bricks and mortar that make up the exterior portion of the chimney. Again, the technicians look for things like cracked masonry or damaged flashing that could allow moisture into your home, deterioration of the masonry, and problems with the chimney cap that is designed to keep moisture, debris, and animals out.

If Lindemann finds an issue with a chimney or fireplace during the inspection, the certified technicians discuss the issues with homeowners and talk about the potential problems they could cause. Then, the technicians offer up their expert advice on how to best address and resolve these issues. They are well-trained, knowledgeable, and thorough, so homeowners can rest assured that their chimneys will be safe for regular use following the cleaning, inspection and repair.

Lindemann can perform cleanings and inspections during the same appointment, as well, which can save homeowners time and money. They offer chimney services for residential, commercial, and homeowners associations, as well. To schedule your cleaning and/or inspection services, contact Lindemann Chimney Service at (847) 439-4199 or visit their website to schedule your appointment online.

About the Company: Lindemann Chimney Service is located in Lake Bluff, Illinois and has been serving homeowners, business owners, and homeowners associations all over the Chicagoland area since 1969. The company was founded by a former fire captain who saw the immediate need for chimney cleaning, service, and safety inspections in the local area. Lindemann’s chimney technicians are certified and experienced, and the company is nationally recognized as a leader in its industry. For more information please visit https://www.lindemannchimneyservice.com.

