Chicago Rapper, Singer and Songwriter Yo Yo Sumz Drops new Single “MBDN” August 24th

Rising Illinois rap star Yo Yo Sumz, has unmistakable skill and talent. Expect her latest release to hit online stores August 24th, 2018.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) August 15th, 2018

Illinois rap music is certainly on the rise and for those who think it’s just men that are making an impact they are in for a big surprise. Enter Chicago’s Niesha N. Burns, formerly recording and performing as Cha’mel, but now setting the microphone, studio, and dance floors on fire under the name Yo Yo Sumz. With a hypnotic voice and stunning presence, Yo Yo is a rapper, singer, and songwriter whose future couldn’t be brighter. Following the release of her single “Lotto” in July (which originally broke in 2017 while she was still using the name Cha’mel), Yo Yo Sumz recently announced her next single will be available across online stores on August 24th, 2018 “MBDN”. The enthusiasm surrounding the release is high both among fans and in the industry.

“My music represents who I am as a person, my experiences, and what I’m trying to do as an artist,” commented the passionate up-and-coming star. “I’m from the west side of Chicago and I think those influences can also be felt in my songs, naturally.”

Not just interested in studio recordings Yo Yo is available for live booking and can be contacted through email at bookyoyosumz@gmail.com. Promoters can expect a high energy, enthusiastic performance, with Yo Yo giving well beyond 100%.

Feedback for her work has been extremely positive across the board.

Christine S., from Illinois, recently said in a five-star review, “I have had ‘Lotto’ stuck in my head since the first time I heard and already loved Yo Yo Sumz’s old work under her other name. I can’t wait to hear what she has coming for us next. Here’s an artist that shows the real quality of our city’s music and drive. Fully recommended.”

For more information be sure to visit http://yoyosumz.com. And don’t miss her Soundcloud at https://soundcloud.com/yoyo-sumz.

About Yo Yo Sumz

Niesha N. Burns born in the early 90’s is a American rapper, singer, songwriter and creator from Chicago, Illinois, performing and recording as Yo Yo Sumz. Raised up most of her early childhood to teenage years by her grandmother, mother, step father and with three younger brothers, she is an artist quickly making a real name for herself.