Cheryl Cran Founded NextMapping wins Praise for Helping Businesses Navigate the Future of Work

With technology advancing rapidly being able to predict & prepare for a changing workplace delivers a competitive edge. Cheryl Cran and NextMapping are leading the way.

Vancouver, Canada (PRUnderground) July 30th, 2018

For well over two decades Cheryl Cran has helped train and develop leaders and winning teams in a wide range of different business spaces. The demand for this kind of expertise is greater than ever and Cran has responded with a unique approach called NextMapping which has been delivering black and white positive results in shining a light and giving guidance in the future of work. The company recently celebrated the remarkable feedback it has received in this area both from organizations and individual entrepreneurs.

“The statistics don’t lie and most companies, even global leaders, are not happy when it comes to the levels of innovation inside their team and how it affects performance,” commented Cran. “NextMapping can help answer these problems in a very dynamic way that paves a clear path into the Future of Work, a future that’s exciting and efficient.”

According to NextMapping, the company delivers results across a number of different mediums. These include, but aren’t limited to, Cheryl Cran keynote speaking, team and individual coaching, consulting, a wide range of different training, online courses, and holding live events.

The fast-changing future companies face will be impacted by next-generation automation, artificial intelligence, robotics, and other technological breakthroughs that will require the human component to be brought up to speed in the changing work environment. Cheryl Cran and NextMapping offer this kind of security, something that can help all involved benefit in true win-win outcomes.

Reviews for NextMapping continue to be passionate.

Chris S., from Washington, said in a five-star review, “NextMapping delivered to my team more confidence in ever getting us prepared for the future of work. I highly recommend Cheryl Cran to anyone who wants to push the limits of success.”

For more information be sure to visit https://nextmapping.com.

About NextMapping

At NextMapping, we help you look into the future of work for insights that will drive your strategies today. NextMapping is our exclusive approach to help your business be ready for the future of work now.At NextMapping, we help you look into the future of work for insights that will drive your strategies today. NextMapping is our exclusive approach to help your business be ready for the future of work now.