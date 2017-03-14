Check out Gino D’Acampo’s new Prosecco bar and plenty other offers this month with Corn Exchange

With spring fast approaching, the suns coming out and its time to soak up Manchester’s thriving centre. Loads of outdoor seating is available

(PRUnderground) March 13th, 2017

With spring fast approaching, the suns coming out and its time to soak up Manchester’s thriving centre. Loads of outdoor seating is available, and there are plenty more offers than that to find!

Gino D’Acampo’s latest venture, Gino D’Acampo: My Restaurant in the heart of Manchester city centre that opened recently has been a welcomed addition to our iconic Corn Exchange.

He’ll be introducing a fabulous new Prosecco bar alongside the restaurants Manchester, and expect to find a whole host of fine wine and over 40 different kinds of gorgeous Prosecco!

That means that anyone buying drinks in after work, anytime between 4pm and 6.30pm, that when you buy a drink, there will be plenty of nibbles and appetisers on hand to wet your appetite for absolutely free!

If Italian’s not your style, we’ve got far eastern cuisine with Tampopo, Wahaca’s award winning Mexican street food, or maybe head to South America with Cabana’s Rio de Janeiro flair. As the weather hots up, so will your taste buds.

Book ahead with Tampopo and get 2-4-1 cocktails all day, everyday. The perfect accompaniment to their pan Asian specialities. Join the members club at Cabana and enjoy unlimited happy hour every day when you order Caipirinhas (8 different varieties!) throughout the month of March! You’ll even get a free dessert on your first visit when you sign up.

We’re fast proving to be a more and more popular hotspot after work, throughout the weekend. With spring and summer fast approaching now might be the perfect time to check out for any of our Restaurants Manchester. You’ll be spoilt for choice!

About The Corn Exchange