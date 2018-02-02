Cheap Tickets for Elton John at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI from Ticket Down w/Promo Code

Ticket Down has discounted tickets for Sir Elton John in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. Use promo code CONCERT for Elton John general admission (GA) and floor seating.

Detroit, MI (PRUnderground) February 2nd, 2018

Find cheap Elton John tickets at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday, October 12th and Saturday, October 13th at Ticket Down. A legend in the music industry, Elton John has been touring the world for over fifty years. Now, he’s making one last round in his farewell tour titled the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

One of Elton John’s largest tours to date, the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will have the singer making 300 different stops all across the world.

With Elton John being the man behind iconic songs such as “Rocket Man”, “Your Song”, and plenty more, the singer’s farewell tour will give fans one last chance to hear some of the songs that have changed the world forever live and in-person one last time.

For music fans everywhere, it’s sad to see an icon like Elton John hanging up his hat, but at least the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will allow the singer to go out in spectacular fashion.

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit opened recently and it is the new home of the Detroit Pistons from the National Basketball Association and the Detroit Red Wings from the National Hockey League. This state-of-the-art arena has already hosted countless A-List artists and Elton John will likely fill this popular venue to capacity when he performs.

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices.

