New York, NY (PRUnderground) May 12th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic tickets for The Book of Mormon in New York City at the legendary Eugene O’Neill Theatre. One of the most talked about plays on Broadway is The Book of Mormon. The play, which was written by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone, tells the story of two Mormon missionaries that are sent to a remote village in Uganda where the population is being threatened by warlords. These missionaries attempt to share The Book of Mormon to the locals but struggle to reach them during what is a rough time.

This award winning show can be seen at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre six days a week with Monday being the only night off. Fans can catch one of two shows on each weekend day with a 2pm matinee showing and an evening performance as well. There are also plenty of night performances during the week that will give those who haven’t caught the multiple award winning show yet. The Book of Mormon is performed live at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre at 230 West 49th Street in Midtown Manhattan. The show itself runs two and half hours and features one intermission.

The Eugene O’Neill Theatre opened its doors in 1925 and has been the site of numerous memorable performances. Since 2011 it has been the home of The Book of Mormon and has also been the site of The Full Monty, Death of a Salesman, Nine, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Grease, The Odd Couple, and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.

Few shows on Broadway have been able to create as big of an impact as The Book of Mormon. Parker and Stone are known for their role in creating the cult hit, South Park, and the antics the duo is known for on the show is something that those who haven’t seen this show yet will be excited to witness.

