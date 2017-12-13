Cheap Taylor Swift Tickets: Ticket Down Discounts Prices on all 2018 Taylor Swift Concert Tickets

Ticket Down has discounted Taylor Swift field seats, general admission (GA) tickets, upper level and lower level seating – add customer appreciation promo code CONCERT.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) December 13th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Taylor Swift tickets for her upcoming “Reputation” tour. Taylor’s fans were ecstatic when this ultra-talented artist announced that she would be going on the road again to promote her latest album, Reputation. While any Taylor Swift tour is big news in the music world, this tour in particular gives fans plenty of reasons to be excited.

For one, the locations that Taylor Swift will be performing at on her 2018 tour are truly second to none. Taylor’s upcoming tour is a stadium tour, meaning that she will be performing at some of the biggest, most breathtaking stadiums in the USA and Canada. Premium stadiums such as AT&T Stadium, the Rose Bowl, and Gillette Stadium are all spectacular venues in which to enjoy a concert with Taylor Swift as the headliner.

Taylor Swift 2018 Tour Dates:

May 8 – University of Phoenix Stadium at Glendale, Arizona

May 12 – Levi’s Stadium at Santa Clara, California

May 18 – Rose Bowl at Pasadena, California

May 19 – Rose Bowl at Pasadena, California

May 22 – CenturyLink Field at Seattle, Washington

May 25 – Sports Authority Field at Denver, Colorado

June 1 – Soldier Field at Chicago, Illinois

June 2 – Soldier Field at Chicago, Illinois

June 8 – Etihad Stadium at Manchester, United Kingdom

June 15 – Croke Park at Dublin, Ireland

June 22 – Wembley Stadium at London, United Kingdom

June 30 – Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium at Louisville, Kentucky

July 7 – Ohio Stadium at Columbus, Ohio

July 10 – FedEx Field at Washington, D.C.

July 14 – Lincoln Financial Field at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

July 17 – First Energy Stadium at Cleveland, Ohio

July 20 – MetLife Stadium at East Rutherford, New Jersey

July 21 – MetLife Stadium at East Rutherford, New Jersey

July 27 – Gillette Stadium at Foxborough, Massachusetts

July 28 – Gillette Stadium at Foxborough, Massachusetts

August 3 – Rogers Centre at Toronto, Ontario

August 4 – Rogers Centre at Toronto, Ontario

August 7 – Heinz Field at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

August 10 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium at Atlanta, Georgia

August 11 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium at Atlanta, Georgia

August 14 – Raymond James Stadium at Tampa, Florida

August 18 – Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

August 25 – Nissan Stadium at Nashville, Tennessee

August 28 – Ford Field at Detroit, Michigan

Sept. 1 – U.S. Bank Stadium at Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sept. 8 – Arrowhead Stadium at Kansas City, Missouri

Sept. 15 – Lucas Oil Stadium at Indianapolis, Indiana

Sept. 18 – The Dome at America’s Center at St. Louis, Missouri

Sept. 22 – Mercedes-Benz Superdome at New Orleans, Louisiana

Sept. 29 – NRG Stadium at Houston, Texas

Oct. 6 – AT&T Stadium at Arlington, Texas

In addition to the incredible locations she’ll be performing about, Taylor Swift will be promoting one of the biggest albums to come out in 2017, Reputation – Taylor Swift’s latest album – has been making major waves in the music world, and the opportunity to see Taylor perform her biggest hits from this album is something that has her fans overflowing with excitement.

In Reputation, just like with all of Taylor Swift’s previous albums, Taylor manages to combine breathtaking vocals with meaningful lyrics in a combination that truly makes her music one of a kind. And it isn’t just her albums that are one of a kind – Taylor Swift’s concerts are renowned the world over as being shows that won’t soon be forgotten.

For fans of the pop superstar, this 2018 tour represents a once in lifetime opportunity to see one of the most popular artists in the world perform in some of the biggest, most advanced stadiums in the world, and the result is sure to be a tour that is memorable for all the right reasons.

