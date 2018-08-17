Cheap McGregor vs. Khabib Tickets: Ticket Down Discounts UFC 229 Tickets and Offers Promo Code

Ticket Down has cheap tickets for the Khabib vs. McGregor UFC 229 fight in Las Vegas. Add promo code FIGHT to save on general admission (GA), box seats and club seats.

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) August 17th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic UFC 229 McGregor vs. Khabib tickets on Saturday, October 6th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The last time we saw Conor McGregor he was tossing a hand truck/dolly through the window of a bus. The last time we saw Khabib Nurmagomedov he was defeating Al Iaquinta for the UFC Lightweight Title in a Unanimous five-round decision. Now McGregor and Khabib will face off on October 6th in Las Vegas, Nevada in UFC 229.

Khabib enters the fight at 26-0 and carries the longest winning streak currently in the UFC. Eight of his wins have come via submission while another eight victories have come from (T)KOs. The 29-year old Russian stands 5’10” 155 pounds and has a reach of 70”.

The Irishman McGregor comes into the fight with a record of 21-3 but has not been in the octagon since November of 2016 in a win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. He did of course fight Floyd Mayweather in August of 2017 but that was in a much different ring and under much different circumstances. 18 of McGregor’s wins have come via TKO. He also weighs in at 155 pounds but is an inch shorter at 5’9” tall. He does have a sizeable reach advantage as the southpaw is at 74”.

You don’t have to do much research to find many experts in the sport favoring Khabib. Some have gone so far as to suggest that Khabib’s ‘ground and pound’ style will cause McGregor to spend more time running around the ring than anything else.

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre said in an interview with Sirius XM Radio that he favors Khabib “60-40” and points to his ability on the ground. St-Pierre did suggest that Khabib was a “slow starter” and that McGregor had to use that to his advantage.

This could very well go down as the “fight of the year” if it lives up to expectations. The unbeaten Khabib vs. the returning McGregor should give fans a lot to root for in Vegas and across the pay-per-view spectrum.

