Cheap Lynyrd Skynyrd Tickets for their 2018 ‘Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour’ Dates with Promo Code

Trusted secondary ticket market provider CapitalCityTickets.com is providing Lynyrd Skynyrd fans with a promo code CITY5 to save an additional 5% on all orders.

Charlotte, NC (PRUnderground) April 22nd, 2018

Lynyrd Skynyrd and special guests are performing in 2018 for their ‘Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour’ Dates and kicking it all off on May 4th in West Palm Beach, FL.

Kid Rock, Hank Williams, Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot are among the artists who will perform as special guests during the tour.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is returning to it home of Jacksonville, FL, to play its last concert Sept. 2 at EverBank Field, home of the NFL’s Jaguars. The show will be co-headlined by Kid Rock and Jason Aldean.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is a Jacksonville, FL rock band best known for popularizing the southern rock genre during the 1970s. The band rose to worldwide recognition on the basis of its live performances and signature tunes “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird”. Frampton is known for his hit singles such as “Show Me The Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do” and “I’m In You”.

CLICK HERE to browse all levels of seating for Lynyrd Skynyrd concerts at CapitalCityTickets.com.

CapitalCityTickets.com stocks all levels of seating and price ranges to all Lynyrd Skynyrd concerts! CapitalCityTickets.com also offers a safe online buying experience for Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Save time and money with CapitalCityTickets.com, all of the tickets are backed with a 100% money back guarantee.

Follow on Social Media for Special Deals and Discounts

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CapitalTickets

2018 Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour Dates

May 4 – West Palm Beach, Fla. at Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 5 – Tampa, Fla. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 11 – Dallas, Texas at Starplex Pavilion

May 12 – Houston, Texas at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 18 – Phoenix, Ariz. at Ak-Chin Pavilion

May 19 – Chula Vista, Calif. at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

May 25 – Mountain View, Calif. at Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 26 – San Bernadino, Calif. at Glen Helen Amphitheater

June 22 – Holmdel, N.J. at PNC Bank Arts Center

June 23 – Wantagh, N.Y. at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

June 29 – Raleigh, N.C. at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 30 – Charlotte, N.C. at PNC Music Pavilion

July 6 – Virginia Beach, Va. at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 7 – Bristow, Va. at Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 – Darien, N.Y. at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 14 – Hartford, Conn. at Xfinity Theatre

July 20 – Mansfield, Mass. at Xfinity Center

July 21 – Bethel, N.Y. at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 27 – Cleveland, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

July 28 – Hershey, Pa. at Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 3 – Tinley Park, Ill. at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 4 – Noblesville, Ind. at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 10 – Detroit, Mich. at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 11 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 17 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center,

Aug. 18 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, Missouri

Aug. 24 – Syracuse, N.Y. at Lakeview Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 – Burgettstown, Pa. at KeyBank Pavilion

Aug. 31 – Pelham, Ala. at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 – Atlanta, Ga. at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

CapitalCityTickets.com

Live Customer Support

Order By Phone Toll Free 7 Days a Week

(855) 514-5624

Browse the inventory of tickets for Lynyrd Skynyrd at CapitalCityTickets.com today and save! http://www.capitalcitytickets.com/Lynyrd-Skynyrd-Tickets

Disclaimer: CapitalCityTickets.com is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.

About CapitalCityTickets.com

CapitalCityTickets.com is your premier source for concert, sporting, and theater ticket needs nationwide. All of our tickets are backed with a 100% money back guarantee.

CapitalCityTickets.com was started by fans of these events. They have been in the ticket business for over 15 years and enjoy being able to provide clients with their access into an event of a lifetime.

The mission at CapitalCityTickets.com is simple – to provide the very best selection of ticket inventory to your event at the very best prices.

CapitalCityTickets.com has helped connect thousands of fans to the vast network of independent sellers that list tickets on the exchange. These sellers—from fans with extra or unwanted tickets, to professional ticket brokers—offer more than 8 million event tickets on the site every day.

CapitalCityTickets.com has a dedicated team of professionals working hard to make sure that you have the most up-to-date information about upcoming live events and real-time access to a large exchange on the internet. We pride ourselves on providing personalized customer service, security, and money back guarantee, so you can shop safely.

Please feel free to order securely online or call the call center toll free. Thank you for visiting CapitalCityTickets.com.