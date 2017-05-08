Cheap Halsey Tickets: Ticket Down Offers Discounted Prices on Halsey Tickets for 2017 Tour Dates

Ticket Down has cheap Halsey tickets for her 2017 tour. Add promo code HALSEY2017 for floor seats, VIP, general admission (GA), front row seats and more.

New York, NY (PRUnderground) May 8th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Halsey presale tickets. She has announced a huge tour in 2017 which is in support of her second album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. The lead single from the album, “Now or Never” was released early last month.

Halsey has been teasing her huge fan base with additional details of her new album including posting the entire track listing. Some of her new songs include collaborations with Migos’ Quavo, Cashmere Cat and Lauren Jauregui (Fifth Harmony). Halsey’s supporting acts for her blockbuster tour will be PartyNextDoor and Charli XCX.

Her biggest ever tour will get underway on September 29th in Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Arena and will culminate in Cleveland, OH on November 22nd at the Wolstein Center.

Halsey 2017 Tour Dates:

September 29 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

October 3 – Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

October 4 – Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

October 6 – Boston, MA at TD Garden

October 7 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

October 9 – Washington, D.C. at Verizon Center

October 10 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

October 13 – Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

October 14 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

October 17 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

October 19 – Duluth, GA at Infinite Energy Center

October 21 – Sunrise, FL at BB&T Center

October 22 – Orlando, FL at Amway Center

October 25 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center

October 26 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

October 27 – Austin, TX at Frank Erwin Center

October 29 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

October 31 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Arena

November 3 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

November 4 – Anaheim, CA at Honda Center

November 5 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena

November 7 – Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena

November 10 – Seattle, WA at Key Arena

November 11 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

November 14 – Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome

November 15 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

November 18 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

November 19 – Rosemont, IL at Allstate Arena

November 21 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

November 22 – Cleveland, OH at Wolstein Center

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any musical artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with nor do we endorse any musicians or venues in this release.

