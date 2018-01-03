Cheap Georgia vs. Alabama College Football Championship Tickets at TicketDown.com with Promo Code

Ticket Down has cheap Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide College Football Championship Tickets on January 8th. Use promo/coupon code FOOTBALL for added savings.

Once the dust had settled at the end of the CFP semifinals on New Year's Day, only two teams remained in contention for the CFP national championship: Georgia and Alabama.

While the fact that the SEC will now claim yet another national title is set in stone, the rest of the storylines in this matchup of two SEC giants is still very much yet to be written and full of as much intrigue as one game could possibly contain.

For one, 2018’s national title pits the legendary Nick Saban against his protégé Kirby Smart. While it’s nothing uncommon for assistants under Saban to quickly earn high-profile head coaching jobs, only Smart has managed to succeed at a level on par with the man he worked under. Now, on January 8th, Smart will have the opportunity to be the first former Alabama assistant to overcome and outshine his former boss on the biggest stage of them all.

Of course, both Nick Saban and the entirety of the Crimson Tide team will have plenty to say in keeping that from happening. Alabama looked absolutely dominate on New Year’s Day, blowing past the Clemson Tigers. While the past two meetings between the Tigers and the Tide were close, thrilling matchups, this one was as lopsided as they come, and Alabama looked unstoppable.

Georgia’s game vs the deadly Oklahoma Sooners was much closer – a double overtime thriller that came down to blocked field goal and an untouched touchdown scamper by Sony Michel – but the Bulldogs nevertheless looked mightily impressive in their own right. Overcoming a 17 point deficit against an offense as explosive as Oklahoma’s is no small feat, and both the run game and defense of the Bulldogs looked more than national championship worthy.

Without a doubt, the storylines heading into the national championship are enticing: SEC West vs SEC East, legendary teacher vs. prodigy student, college football’s undisputed king vs the toughest challenger they will have faced all season. All of this sets the stage for the matchup of the ages.

Without a doubt, the environment inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia is sure to be rocking. The stadium is close enough to the home field of both these two teams that Georgia and Alabama fans alike are sure to be out in force, willing their team to overcome one final battle in order to claim the biggest prize of them all.

