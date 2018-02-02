Cheap Elton John Tickets for “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour Dates w/Discount Code at Ticket Down

Ticket Down is a reliable source of Elton John general admission tickets GA, floor seats and front row seats for all tour dates; use discount/promo code CONCERT to save.

Elton John “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, February 2nd. Famous musical artists come and go, but few have had the staying power of Elton John. For over 50 years, Elton John has been able to continuously produce new hits and inspire fans everywhere with shows all over the world.

Now, finally ready to move on to the next chapter in his life, Elton John has announced that he will be going on one last tour, his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

Elton John “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour Dates: (North America)

September 8, 2018 in Allentown, PA at PPL Center

September 11 and 12, 2018 in Philadelphia, PA (Philly) at The Wells Fargo Center

September 15, 2018 in Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center

September 16, 2018 in University Park, PA (State College) at Bryce Jordan Center

September 19, 2018 in Hartford, CT at XL Center

September 21 and 22, 2018 in Washington DC at Capital One Arena

September 25 and 26, 2018 in Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre (ACC)

September 28, 2018 in Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre

September 29, 2018 in Québec City, QC at Videotron Centre

October 4, 2018 in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

October 6, 2018 in Boston, MA at TD Garden

October 10, 2018 in Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

October 12, 2018 in Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

October 15, 2018 in Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

October 18, 19, 2018 in New York (NYC) at Madison Square Garden (MSG)

October 23, 2018 in Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

October 24, 2018 in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

October 26, 27, 2018 in Chicago, IL at United Center

October 30, 2018 in St. Louis, MO at Scottrade Center

November 2, 2018 in Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center

November 3, 2018 in Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena

November 8, 2018 in New York (NYC) at Madison Square Garden (MSG)

November 23, 2018 in Sunrise, FL at BB&T Center

November 24, 2018 in Miami, FL at AmericanAirlines Arena

November 27, 2018 in Orlando, FL at Amway Center

November 28, 2018 in Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

November 30 and December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena

December 4, 2018 in Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

December 6, 2018 in New Orleans, LA (NOLA) at Smoothie King Center

December 8, 9, 2018 in Houston, TX at Toyota Center

December 12, 2018 in San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center

December 14, 15, 2018 in Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

January 11, 2019 in Boise, ID at Taco Bell Arena

January 12, 2019 in Portland, OR at Moda Center

January 15, 2019 Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center

January 16, 2019 in Sacramento, CA at Golden1 Center

January 18, 2019 in Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena

January 19, 2019 in San Jose, CA at SAP Center at San Jose

January 22 and 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA (LA) at STAPLES Center

January 26, 2019 in Glendale, AZ (Phoenix) at Gila River Arena

January 29, 2019 in San Diego, CA (SD) at Valley View Casino Center

February 7, 2019, 2018 in Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

February 9, 2019 in Tulsa, OK at BOK Center

February 12, 2019 in Omaha, NE at CenturyLink Center

February 13, 2019 in Kansas City, MO (KC) at Sprint Center

February 19, 2019 in Milwaukee, WI (MKE) at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

February 21, 2019 in Minneapolis, MN at Target Center

February 27, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH (Cincy) at U.S. Bank Arena

March 1, 2019 in Albany, NY at Times Union Center (TU Center)

March 8, 2019 in Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

March 12, 2019 in Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena

March 13, 2019 in Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena

March 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Fans who attend on of the 300 shows Elton John has scheduled in this worldwide tour can look forward to hearing some of the singer’s biggest hits, including “Candle in the Wind”, “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds”, “I’m Still Standing”, and many more.

Given Elton John’s unapparelled career, his farewell tour is sure to be a historic event in the music world, and fans of Elton John will want to be sure and be a part of enjoying his last large scale tour.

