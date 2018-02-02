Cheap Elton John Tickets at United Center in Chicago, IL from TicketDown.com w/Discount/Promo Code

Ticket Down is a reliable source of cheap Elton John tickets in Chicago at United Center. Use customer appreciation promo/discount code CONCERT for floor and GA seating.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) February 2nd, 2018

Locate authentic tickets for Elton John’s Farewell Tour in Chicago at the United Center from Ticket Down. This legendary artist will be headlining in Chicago on Friday, October 26th and Saturday, October 27th. He has announced that he will retire from touring after his 2018 “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. Sir Elton John has plans to tour worldwide over a three year time period with excess of 300 tour dates.

It was a very sad moment for his fans when Elton John announced his 2018 farewell tour. A singer who has been able to stand the test of time, Elton John has been touring for over 50 years. Now, he’s giving fans one last chance to hear him in concert before he rides off into the sunset.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Elton John has produced hit after hit, including songs such as “Rocket Man”, “Daniel”, “Your Song”, and countless others, remaining one of the biggest names in music decade after decade. In his farewell tour, he’ll be performing these hits one last time. If you’re a fan of Elton John, you won’t want to miss the chance to be a part of his historic farewell tour.

The United Center has been open for nearly a quarter century and it is the home arena for the Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Bulls professional franchises. It has been the site of countless concerts featuring A-List artists such as: U2, Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, and Jay Z.

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has cheap Elton John tickets in Chicago at the United Center. Find cheap Elton John general admission (GA), floor seats, front row seats, VIP seating, meet & greet and more. Add promo/coupon code CONCERT for added savings on any ticket order.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any of the artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with or do we endorse any artists or venues in this release.

About JP Media, LLC