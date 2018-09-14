Cheap Cher Tickets for 2019 "Here We Go Again" Concert Dates at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down offers discounted Cher tickets for all cities. Concertgoers can find deals on tickets for all Cher tour stops. Add promo code CONCERT for savings.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) September 14th, 2018

Ticket Down has cheap Cher tickets for all upcoming tour dates for her 2019 “Here We Go Again” blockbuster tour. She has recently announced that she will be releasing an album of ABBA covers that will be entitled Dancing Queen. This exciting tour starts on January 17th in Fort Myers, FL at Germain Arena and it will end on May 18th in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center.

Cher’s phenomenal tour is great news to her huge fan base in North America. This legendary artist said the inspiration to record Dancing Queen came from her role in Mamma Mia this past summer.

Cher 2019 “Here We Go Again Tour” Dates:

01/17 – Ft. Myers, FL at Germain Arena

01/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center

01/21 – Orlando, FL at Amway Center

01/23 – Jacksonville, FL at Veterans Memorial Arena

01/25 – Atlanta, GA at Infinite Energy Arena

01/27 – Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena

01/29 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

01/31 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

02/02 – Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

02/04 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

02/06 – Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena

02/08 – Chicago, IL at United Center

02/10 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

02/12 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

02/14 – Indianapolis, IN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

04/18 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

04/20 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

04/22 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

04/24 – Ottawa, ON at Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

04/26 – Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center

04/28 – Boston, MA at TD Garden

04/30 – Springfield, MA at MassMutual Center

05/02 – Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

05/03 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

05/08 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

05/10 – St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center

05/12 – Milwaukee, WI at Fiserv Forum

05/14 – Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Omaha

05/16 – Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford Premier Center

05/18 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

