Cheap Cher Tickets for 2019 "Here We Go Again" Concert Dates at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down offers discounted Cher tickets for all cities. Concertgoers can find deals on tickets for all Cher tour stops. Add promo code CONCERT for savings.
Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) September 14th, 2018
Ticket Down has cheap Cher tickets for all upcoming tour dates for her 2019 “Here We Go Again” blockbuster tour. She has recently announced that she will be releasing an album of ABBA covers that will be entitled Dancing Queen. This exciting tour starts on January 17th in Fort Myers, FL at Germain Arena and it will end on May 18th in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center.
Cher’s phenomenal tour is great news to her huge fan base in North America. This legendary artist said the inspiration to record Dancing Queen came from her role in Mamma Mia this past summer.
Cher 2019 “Here We Go Again Tour” Dates:
01/17 – Ft. Myers, FL at Germain Arena
01/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center
01/21 – Orlando, FL at Amway Center
01/23 – Jacksonville, FL at Veterans Memorial Arena
01/25 – Atlanta, GA at Infinite Energy Arena
01/27 – Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena
01/29 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center
01/31 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
02/02 – Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
02/04 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center
02/06 – Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena
02/08 – Chicago, IL at United Center
02/10 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena
02/12 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
02/14 – Indianapolis, IN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
04/18 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena
04/20 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
04/22 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena
04/24 – Ottawa, ON at Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
04/26 – Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center
04/28 – Boston, MA at TD Garden
04/30 – Springfield, MA at MassMutual Center
05/02 – Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center
05/03 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center
05/08 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
05/10 – St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center
05/12 – Milwaukee, WI at Fiserv Forum
05/14 – Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Omaha
05/16 – Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford Premier Center
05/18 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center
About TicketDown.com:
Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has authentic Cher tickets for all tour dates. Concertgoers can select from Cher front row seats, floor seats, VIP seating, loge seats, parking passes and more. TicketDown.com and JP Media, LLC are not responsible for any errors or omissions in this release.
Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any musical artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with nor do we endorse any musicians or venues in this release.
Check out our discount codes online for all upcoming events. Ticket Down has low overheads which allow this well-known ticket site to keep prices competitive.
About JP Media, LLC
Original Press Release.
Source: PRUnderground.com