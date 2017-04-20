Cheap 2017 Kentucky Derby Tickets, Kentucky Oaks Tickets & Barnstable Brown Tickets at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has lowered ticket prices on the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and Barnstable Brown. Add customer appreciation promo code DERBY2017 for added savings.

The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports is just weeks away from taking place. The Kentucky Derby, which is the first leg of the Triple Crown, is one of the greatest days in all of sports. Each year, the best competitive horses in the world are brought to Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY by their trainers and jockeys with the hope of winning the event. The other events that are a part of the Triple Crown includes the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

Over the past decade, the Kentucky Derby has seen some classic races and memorable wins from the participants. Among the horses that walked away winners after the 1 ¼ mile race included Barbaro, Mine That Bird, Street Sense, Orb, Animal Kingdom, California Chrome and a year ago, it was Nyquist that was the victor. As a jockey, to win the Kentucky Derby is the culmination of a life-long dream to reach the top of the sport and only a handful of jockey’s have been lucky enough to win more than one.

The Kentucky Derby was ran for the first time in 1875. This year, the dirt track will see the winner receive a guaranteed $2 million payout, further showing how much the sport has grown since the race began. Over the years, Calumet Farm has been the owner with the most wins, while jockeys Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack have the most wins with five, and Ben A. Jones has trained the most winners with six.

The event is now the most attended in all of horse racing and brings about fans of the sport for an exciting day of high fashion, sweet cocktails, and camaraderie. Churchill Downs is largely considered the most popular horse racing venue in the world and opened the same year as the inaugural Kentucky Derby race.

