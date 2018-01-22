Charles Vane to Launch Line of High-End, Italian-Crafted Golf Apparel at 2018 PGA Merchandise Show

High-End Fashion Designs, Hand-Crafted With Top Quality Fabrics, and security ID tagsTo Bring a Classic and Refined Look Back to US Golfing

London, England (PRUnderground) January 22nd, 2018

Charles Vane, Ltd., a new fashion brand based in the United Kingdom, announced today that it would be debuting its new, high-end line of Italian-made golf apparel at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida January 24 through 26, 2018. The exclusive brand features tailored fit, top-quality fabrics uniquely handcrafted in Tuscany, Italy that will only be available for sale in professional golf pro shops.

“We’re excited to introduce the US golf community to a new line of limited-edition designs that make a bold but subtle statement out on the course,” says Charlotta Barman Chief Evangelist of Charles Vane, Ltd. “Charles Vane embodies a tradition of brazen defiance, which is why our line features all the classic characteristics that embody Italian creativity, technical know-how, appearance and authenticity.”

The Charles Vane line will be on display at booth 6083 at the PGA Merchandise Show, the golf industry’s leading trade-only event, where PGA Professionals & Golf Industry Professionals annually gather to discover the latest trends in golf equipment & technology, apparel & accessories. The show is being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando Florida from January 24th through January 26th.

Unlike much of today’s sport apparel, by choice, Charles Vane downplays garish logos and branding. “Because wearing Charles Vane lets the world know the only brand you represent is your own,” continues Barman. “We pride ourselves on being both refined and stylishly different.”

In an industry first, 50% of Charles Vane royalties will be donated to charity.

About Charles Vane

Charles Vane is a UK-based company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a high-end line of Italian-made golf apparel where 50% of the profits will be donated to charity.