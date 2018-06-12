Channellock, Inc. Launches New Line of 1000v Insulated Pliers that are 100% Made In USA and Designed for Optimal Performance

New Channellock Insulated Pliers feature precision-machined knife-and-anvil style cutting edges to ensure perfect mating and superior cutting edge life. They are made with high carbon U.S. steel for superior performance on the job, and an ultimate rust-preventive coating. The new line includes an 8” Long Nose Plier, 7” and 8” Diagonal Cutters and an 8” Combination Plier.

Meadville, PA (PRUnderground) June 11th, 2018

Today Channellock, Inc. launched its new line of Insulated Pliers designed for electricians and other professionals who need high quality OSHA-compliant pliers for safety on the job.

“Our new Insulated Pliers feature precision-machined knife-and-anvil style cutting edges to ensure perfect mating and superior cutting edge life. The cutting edges are also laser heat-treated to last longer,” said Ryan DeArment, Vice President – Sales & Marketing. “These new Insulated Pliers are made with high carbon U.S. steel for superior performance on the job, and an ultimate rust-preventive coating.”

The new Insulated Plier line includes four tools:

8” Long Nose Plier with a long, streamlined design for precision handling, and XLT TM Xtreme Leverage Technology to enable cutting with considerably less force than traditional high-leverage pliers. The pipe grip design will accommodate many shapes and the crosshatch teeth provide a tighter grip.

Xtreme Leverage Technology to enable cutting with considerably less force than traditional high-leverage pliers. The pipe grip design will accommodate many shapes and the crosshatch teeth provide a tighter grip. 7” and 8” Diagonal Cutters featuring strong lap joint construction and a durable diagonal cutting-edge design. The 8” Diagonal Cutter also features XLT technology to improve cutting performance and reduce hand fatigue.

8” Combination Plier featuring XLT technology, crosshatch teeth for a tighter grip and a pipe grip design to accommodate many shapes.

The insulation is impact resistant and flame retardant, and the entire product line complies with IEC 60900-2012, ASTM F1505-16 and NFPA 70E standards. They are tested to 10,000 VAC and rated for 1,000 VAC when working on live parts.

CHANNELLOCK® products are available at quality retailers throughout the world. Pricing and availability vary by retailer.

About Channellock, Inc.

Channellock, Inc., is a worldwide leader in the manufacture of high-quality pliers and assorted hand tools, including the iconic, American-made CHANNELLOCK® tongue-and-groove plier, which can be found in quality retailers around the world. Founded by George B. DeArment in 1886, the Meadville, Pennsylvania-based company is now in its fifth generation of family ownership and operation. For more information on CHANNELLOCK® products, the company’s rich history, sales contacts and current news, visit www.channellock.com. To stay connected with Channellock, Inc., like us on Facebook or follow CHANNELLOCK® on Twitter and Instagram.