Change Creator Talks to Tony Robbins: The Unconventional Social Entrepreneur

Change Creator talks with Tony Robbins about creating success in life and business, and how to achieve it as a social entrepreneur pursuing a social change mission.

Florida (PRUnderground) April 4th, 2017

The March edition of Change Creator Magazine, the first magazine app dedicated to social entrepreneurship, addresses how business is transforming from corporate entities concerned about the bottom line to social enterprises tackling some of the world’s biggest problems. These enterprises are led by social entrepreneurs who are using business to finance and scale solutions that solve the most pressing social and environmental issues worldwide, and they earn an income while doing it.

These passionate individuals are taking on larger issues that corporations and governments can’t handle alone for the good of humanity. As Arianna Huffington said in our January issue:

“I think social entrepreneurship is incredibly important and will play a vital part in redefining the role of business in the world, which we urgently need to do.”

We talked to Tony about the importance of having an abundant mindset and the danger of unspoken assumptions, why the motives that drive your work matter, and how anyone can create a legacy that leaves an impact rather than a timestamp. His insight and wisdom will change how you approach your work and help you identify ways to make your 9-5 more meaningful.

Why Tony Robbins?

Yes, he’s the larger-than-life self-improvement guru who happens to be the nation’s #1 Life and Business Strategist, but he’s also a passionate unconventional social entrepreneur who is on a mission to resolve food security issues in the United States, an issue bigger than himself that he is taking on through social entrepreneurship.

We interviewed Tony Robbins because data has shown people want a more meaningful, passion-driven life as the world shifts from traditional business models to more socially-minded enterprises, but they still need to earn an income. Tony Robbins is the expert people trust for advice when it comes to melding personal goals with financial realities. His experience and philosophies are the fundamental pillars of social entrepreneurship which uses smart enterprise to make a living while helping others.

Tony Robbins and the Change Creator community share this belief that the transformative power of business and its ability to create affect global change. We believe socially-minded individuals can harness this power using social enterprises to help drive humanity forward.

Tony’s Personal Struggle with Food Security

During our interview, Tony offers a unique perspective for social entrepreneurs looking to affect real change for their constituents. As a child, he often went without food and at times would resort to knocking on doors to beg for leftovers. It was the kindness of a stranger who knocked on his door with a Thanksgiving meal that altered the course of Tony’s life when he was only 11-years-old. That free meal made him realize what wanted to be when he grew up, and it was on the other side of that door ready to help someone in need.

“In that moment, I realized that as humans, we innately care about others–whether we know them or not–and made the decision to someday, somehow, find a way to give back.”

Social entrepreneurs are a new generation of problem solvers. They don’t grow up thinking “What do I want to be when I grow up?”, they asked themselves, “What problem do I want to solve?” and then create solutions, or in Tony’s case, multi-million dollar empires.

One of a Kind

What makes Change Creator a one-of-a-kind magazine is not only our niche focus on social entrepreneurship education but our dedication to highlighting the amazing social entrepreneur heroes of our time and their incredible work that otherwise would go unnoticed.

We talk to well-known global icons like Arianna Huffington and Tony Robbins, but also award-winning social entrepreneurs who don’t get the spotlight like Dr. Alasdair Harris, Taddy Blecher, Chuck Slaughter, and Mallika Dutt. These are people that are redefining what it means to be successful in life and business today and prove that doing well professionally and doing social good are not mutually exclusive; rather, it’s good business.

At Change Creator, LLC., we empower Change Creators around the world to make a living and a difference through our multimedia platform and magazine dedicated to social entrepreneurship.

Change Creator Magazine is the first interactive magazine app dedicated to social entrepreneurs that highlights the leading social entrepreneur heroes of our time to provide the trends, information, and resources necessary to help social entrepreneurs continue to redefine the role of business in the world today.

Change Creator, LLC. is a multimedia platform focused on business for social change and providing social entrepreneurs with the tools, “how-to insights, and resources they need to pursue their own purpose and drive positive impact in the world on their own terms as Change Creators.

Change Creator Magazine is the first premium digital magazine app for social entrepreneurs that features premium content, gorgeous photography, how-to insights, infographics, videos and more! It is available in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Store.

Download the cover of the March issue of Change Creator Magazine plus other assets:

Click here for all creative assets

Media Contact:

Adam Force 908-303-3261

Adam@changecreatormag.com

Change Creator Magazine

South Florida, U.S.A.

www.changecreatormag.com

About Change Creator

Change Creator is unique multimedia platform offering the first magazine app for social entrepreneurs and is redefining the role of business in the world. Ranked in the top 20 on iTunes newsstand, Change Creator, is the resource social entrepreneurs trust to learn how to make a living and scale solutions to our most pressing social and environmental problems.