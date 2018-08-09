CertNexus Announces Partnership with Outcert

CertNexus announces a partnership with Outcert, a technology education platform that simplifies the search for professional certifications in over 100 technology areas.

Rochester, NY (PRUnderground) August 9th, 2018

CertNexus, an IT certification company that focuses on skills validation and personal growth, announces a strategic partnership with Outcert, a technology education platform that simplifies the search for professional certifications in over 100 technology areas. Acting as a certification hub, Outcert allows anyone to construct an educational roadmap by following vendors / associations, specific certifications, and specific areas of interest.

“The partnership with Outcert will play a key role in brand and product awareness,” said Megan Branch, VP of Certification Programs at CertNexus. “As a go-to certification hub and with their reach into the global IT community, Outcert will, without question, help CertNexus break into certain markets that have historically been dominated by a handful of certification providers.”

The sole focus of the partnership will be to drive interest towards CertNexus’ Cybersec First Responder (CFR) and Certified Internet of Things Practitioner (CIoTP) certifications.

“We’re thrilled to be working with CertNexus,” said Outcert CTO Lee Marer. “The company covers trending disciplines that have already been received extremely well by our tech communities. CFR has gained industry respect in a very short period of time and CIoTP is set to become the standard for IoT at the foundation level. We’d love to see vendor collaborations sprouting around this.”

The CIoTP is a foundational level Internet of Things (IoT) certification intended for professionals in IT, engineering, data, and project management whose organizations are embarking on IoT initiatives. Those who take the CIoTP training are prepared to take the ITP-110 exam that will certify an individual’s foundational knowledge of the important concepts and components that are part of an IoT ecosystem.

The CFR training program is designed for information assurance professionals working to protect their organizations’ networks and prevent significant losses. Those who take the CFR training are prepared to take the CFR-310 exam that will validate the knowledge and skills required to protect critical information systems before, during, and after an incident.

About Outcert

Outcert is a technology education platform that simplifies the search for professional certifications in over 100 technology areas. In addition to acting as a global certification hub, Outcert engages candidates by creating a community which supports and addresses the challenges of certification. Find out more by visiting https://www.outcert.com/

About CertNexus

CertNexus focuses on providing certifications specifically for IT professionals. Through training and certifications, we address the massive skills shortage throughout information technology. CertNexus certifications meet the growing demand for skills validation and personal growth and are designed to ultimately narrow the widening skills gap within cybersecurity and the IT industry. CertNexus exams follow a development process that conforms to the American National Standards Institute (ANSI)/International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 170204:2012 standard which outlines a global framework for developing personnel certification programs. If a certification is not ANSI accredited, it still follows the same rigorous process. For more information, visit www.certnexus.com or follow us on Twitter @certnexus.