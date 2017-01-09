Certified Starch Solution Trainer Christopher Carnrick Has New Book – “Confessions of a Starchivore"

Christopher Carnrick (www.Imastarchivore.com) has announced the launch of his latest book “Confessions of a Starchivore”. In his book, the nationally renowned personality shares his story of how he personally coped with his weight and let go of medication by following a simple methodology for 10 days. He says that the fitness and health industry have victimized carbs for the last few decades without realizing the importance and necessity of good carbs for the proper functioning of the body. On the contrary, Carnrick proves that a starch-rich diet can help in reducing weight and prevent a variety of illnesses.

Carnrick’s latest book sheds light on how fueling the body primarily with carbohydrates rather that proteins and fats can leave the consumer more satisfied, energized and feeling better. Confession of a Starchivore will help readers shed pounds, improve their health, save money, and change their lives forever.

A speaker, Carnrick can also be contacted and scheduled to share his motivational story on how he turned around his deteriorating health by making healthier eating choices. He said of his presentations and book. “This is perfect for gyms, yoga centers, spas, health conscience individuals, churches, synagogues and wellness programs. The book will give the readers an alternate insight into how to live a healthier, happy life while eating practically whatever they want.”

Christopher is also a former owner of two restaurants in Seattle, Washington named “Mame’s Caberet” and “Speedy Gonzales”. He also founded the Casa Cebadillas, in Torrox Pueblo, Spain which provided themed dinner parties and functioned as a culinary school. He has a lot of experience in cooking as well as managing large professional kitchens.

About Christopher Carnrick

Christopher Carnrick is a certified starch solution counselor/trainer. He has been a former owner of two successful restaurants in USA and Spain. He has also authored the book “Kitchen Disasters, Solutions and Substitutions” and co-authored “Dinner for Six at 8:00”. He is a regular TV personality for a variety of cooking shows airing on CBS, NBC and FOX networks.