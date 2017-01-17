CertBlaster Recommends Logical Operations’ Courseware

CertBlaster, a leader in test prep solutions, announced today it has chosen to recommend Logical Operations’ training materials.

“CertBlaster doesn’t sell courseware. We develop and sell a leading suite of test prep products. While our practice test products are used with a wide range of curriculum, over the years, we’ve found that when our customers pair our products with Logical Operations’ courseware, training classes go exceptionally well. Today, we’re taking the proactive step of advising our customers to use Logical Operations training materials if they aren’t already doing so,” said Pierre Askmo, CEO of dti Publishing.

“Logical Operations has developed a uniquely well-positioned offering in terms of quality, breadth, digital tools, and service. I know that the fact that Logical Operations tests their courses in an actual classroom and implements feedback from those runs makes a very significant difference in the quality and reliability of their courseware. Logical Operations repeatedly does a remarkable job of designing highly effective, problem-free courses that students love to take and trainers love to teach. That is why we are excited to recommending their learning materials,” added Askmo.

“CertBlaster is a leader in test preparation software and we’re beyond thrilled they’ve decided to recommend our courseware to their customers. It’s a real honor! Beyond the obvious goal of creating highly effective educational materials, one of our chief goals at LO is to design our courses such that they’re easy to set up, administer, prep for, and teach. While there are numerous options out there for training materials, most institutional educational companies choose to use our products. We’re honored by the nod CertBlaster has given us,” said Bill Rosenthal, CEO of Logical Operations.

To purchase Logical Operations training materials, visit the Logical Operations online store.

About CertBlaster

dti Publishing Corporation has since 2001 helped more than 1 million IT professionals, students and career changers alike, to achieve certification through CertBlaster and is the leading virtual lab and exam simulation provider. dti Publishing develops innovative, leading edge technology, enhanced learning products for blended solutions with courseware and curriculum based on modern instructional design theory, and both curriculum and exam objectives correlation. dti Publishing’s main brands are LabConnection, ExamConnection, and CertBlaster.

About Logical Operations

Logical Operations helps organizations and individuals maximize training with an adaptable expert-facilitated learning experience. Its more than 5,100 titles are available globally through flexible delivery platforms that are designed for any learning environment. Logical Operations also offers a growing portfolio of high-stakes certifications such as Logical Operations Certified CyberSec First Responder and assessments including Logical Operations Certified CyberSAFE. Logical Operations\’ CEO, Bill Rosenthal, is a board member of the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and works alongside representatives from organizations such as AT&T, Bank of America, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Verizon, Visa, and more, to make sure that everyone has the education and resources needed to stay safe and secure online. For more information, connect with Logical Operations at http://logicaloperations.com and on Twitter @logicalops.