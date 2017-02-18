CEO Steven Pybrum of Canberra Company Merges Operations With Blackhawk Consulting

Canberra Company Merges With Blackhawk Consulting

(PRUnderground) February 17th, 2017

Canberra Company a premiere management consulting firm operating in 16 different industries was formed on Jan 1, 2017.Canberra Company was given a shot in the arm by merging operations with Blackhawk Consulting which has been performing consulting services in the hospitality industry.

Steve Pybrum CEO of Canberra Company says that the company is prepared to assist in the growth process of many qualified companies operating in the 16 industries Canberra Company provides management consulting services to.

Blackhawk Consulting was working with Hotels and Restaurants in forming multiple unit growth strategies and providing internal operations services by helping its client companies boost employee performance and productivity. The consulting firm also helps C-Suite managers get on the same page through reducing internal conflicts and getting the management team to focus on the immediate and long term company goals.

Canberra Company continues to perform services for multiple unit restaurant organizations and offers expanded services by working with management to perfect operations, set goals, meet objectives and ready the company for future growth thru distribution, marketing and customer loyalty programs.

Canberra Company offers advice and counsel to CEO’s and management team members. The firm also offers mentoring services for CEO’s who sit in the hot seat and are required to boost company performance or move on. The lifespan of a CEO and be extremely short. CEO’s have to hit the ground running and be able to solve problems, please directors and shareholders to be able to keep their jobs. This can be extremely stressful and leave the CEO on an island of their own at times. CEO mentoring is about counseling, gaining clearness of objectives and often times having meetings and networking sessions with other CEO’s who have similar problems to manage. Canberra Company has a private counseling program. Through counseling Canberra puts the CEO in the game as a finely tuned athlete able to meet challenges and overcome obstacles. Canberra is also able to put CEO’s in touch with other CEO’s who have common interests. This mentoring program has proven to be extremely helpful to those who have taken on the duties, responsibilities and leadership roles and are required to perform keenly, swiftly and at times perform miracles. The program has also proven helpful to expanding the on the job life expectancy of a CEO.

Canberra Company provides advice and counsel and services to the CEO’s, Boards of Directors and management teams of the following industries:

Agriculture Publishing

Aircraft Management Real Estate

Construction Restaurants

Food Processing Software

Golf Courses Sports and Recreation

Hotels Talent Management

Legal Technology

Litigation Consulting Travel

Manufacturing Wineries

Marine

Medical

Mergers & Acquisitions

Motion Pictures

Private Equity

Public Relations

The management of a business and how the management team utilizes its resources and calls upon its employees to contribute in a team spirited way to carrying out the overall game plan of growth and prosperity is what Canberra Company focuses on. As outside advisors we are able to see the growth inhibitors and provide help to the management team to move forward in a responsible, prolific way.

To learn more about Steven Pybrum’s other opportunities, please visit: http://www.stevenpybrum.com/ & http://www.stevepybrumcompany.com/

About Josh Allen, Inc.