Celebrity Age Interventionist Adds YouthBlast to Gift Bags for Oscar Nominees

Celebrity Age Interventionist Renee Lynn adds signature anti-aging skin care treatments to Hollywood's biggest night in the "Everyone Wins" Gift Bags for Academy Award Nominees.

Los Angeles (PRUnderground) February 28th, 2018

Medical Esthetician and Celebrity Age Interventionist Renee Lynn adds her skincare expertise to the 2018 “Everyone Wins” Gift Bags for Academy Award nominees this year with the addition of her signature 24K Gold Age-Erasing Miracle Treatment and YOUTHBLAST, the ONLY dual delivery system, transdermal (on skin) / sublingual (under tongue), that is proven to fight the signs of aging, and strengthen skin’s collagen production.

Owner and founder of Renee Lynn Medical Esthetics (located in Encino, CA), the Celebrity Age Interventionist Renee Lynn is dedicated to taking a natural and technological approach to growing clients’ skin younger…without the use of toxic injectables or expensive and potentially damaging surgery. Lynn believes clinical skin care treatments are no longer just a luxury, they are an intricate part of one’s overall health, self-esteem and well being.

A practitioner of Medical Esthetics for over 20 years – specializing in safe, alternative, non-surgical, toxin-free treatments – Renee is an acclaimed educator, magazine columnist and is highly respected in the field of clinical skincare. Renee Lynn has been featured on shows such as GOOD DAY LA, The Doctors, E! News, Ellen Degeneres, Ricki Lake, CBS NEWS (Alternative home treatments), Living with Ed and FOX News.

Inside the Gift Bags will be 2 gifts from Renee Lynn Medical Esthetics for Hollywood’s biggest night, including Lynn’s signature 24K Gold Age-Erasing Miracle Treatment. 24 Karat gold is one of the most powerful minerals on earth. Once the mineral is infused into the tissue via ultrasound, the skin responds by reducing wrinkles, and a tightening effect of the skin. It is also very beneficial for reversing sun damage and pigment. This unique 24K Gold treatment brings a healthy glow and more youthful look.

The second gift for nominees is Age InterventionRX’s collagen-building supplement, YOUTHBLAST. “Using an HGH precursor, YOUTHBLAST works with your body’s natural ability to re-energize & turn back the clock on aging,” said Lynn. YOUTHBLAST work from the outside- in and the inside-out, resulting in fewer wrinkles, brighter complexion, lightening of brown spots, increased hydration, smoother tighter skin, increased energy, clearer concentration, a greater sense of wellbeing, and thicker hair & stronger nails.

The “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags are put together by the marketing firm Distinctive Assets for Academy Award nominees. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, The 90th Academy Awards will air live on March 4th, 2018, 5pm PST / 8pm EST on ABC. Celebrity Age Interventionist Renee Lynn is excited to be adding a healthy anti-aging experience and YOUTHBLAST for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Contact Celebrity Age Interventionist at 310-438-7546

Location: 15915 Ventura Blvd, Penthouse 1, Encino CA, 91436

About Renee Lynn Medical Esthetics

