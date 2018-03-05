Celebrate the Opening of Jeremiah’s Ice at Westside Shoppes in Windermere During Their Launch Week

Jeremiah's Italian Ice is celebrating their recent opening in Windermere of their 20th location with tasty offers all week long during Launch Week: Mar. 5th – Mar. 11th.

Windermere, FL (PRUnderground) March 5th, 2018

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is excited to bring its tasty, frozen treats to Windermere, FL with their newest location. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice of Windermere at Westside Shoppes opened its doors Wednesday, February 28th, located just off SR 535 in the newly developed Westside Shoppes behind Dunkin’ Donuts and Wendy’s. This marks the company’s second location in Windermere and their 20th location overall. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice looks forward to serving the community its refreshing Italian Ice, Soft Ice Cream, and their showcase menu item, the Jeremiah’s Gelati – the layering of Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice at Westside Shoppes will be celebrating their opening with special customer savings offerings during their Launch Week, March 5th – March 11th. During this Grand Opening celebration, customers will be able to indulge in the following savings:

03/05 Magnet Monday: Free Jeremiah’s bumper magnet with any purchase

03/06 Twofer Tuesday: Buy one, get one free all day long

03/07 Wildcard Wednesday: Spin the wheel to receive 10-100% OFF your order

03/08 Thirty Thursday: 30% off small, medium, and large items

03/09-03/11 Launch Weekend: 50% off small, medium, and large items all weekend long

This Florida-born frozen dessert concept has had years of success since it first began in 1996 in Winter Park and has built an extensive following as it has grown into 20 locations throughout the state of Florida. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has gained a popular reputation with its colorful, refreshing treats that are scooped up with the highest levels of customer service in a fun and vibrant atmosphere. Jeremiah’s has chosen to expand further into the state with its latest location reaching a new area of the Windermere community. It is one of 3 new Jeremiah’s locations scheduled to open this year.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is excited to be adding a 2nd location to the Windermere community and to be bringing its sweet treats to passionate fans and new customers alike. The company looks forward to meeting the many new faces of its community and introducing them to its company mantra – Live Life To The Coolest.

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice started as an idea in the mind of owner Jeremy Litwack, back when he was a high school student selling Italian Ice in front of the Philadelphia Mint. Jeremy became determined to create a market for this cool, refreshing frozen treat outside of the Northeast, starting with Central Florida, where the product was relatively unknown at the time.

The Jeremiah’s menu now offers over 40 varieties of Italian Ice that span the taste spectrum, from exquisite to exciting. These flavors include traditional lemon, tangy green apple, strawberry lemon, mango, black and red raspberry, chocolate, banana, Cookies n’ Cream, Pina Colada, P-Nutty, Scoop Froggy Frog (a mint chocolate chip flavor), and many more. The ‘Gelati’ is a favorite among Jeremiah’s Italian Ice’s customers. It is a delightful layering of any Italian Ice flavor with rich and creamy vanilla, chocolate, or twist soft serve ice cream.

Over the years, the Jeremiah’s brand has continued to expand throughout the state of Florida, boasting 19 popular locations with an incredibly passionate fan base. With an additional 4 units to be developed in 2018, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice anticipates an exciting year ahead. This fun and exciting brand is growing rapidly, always sticking to its founding principle – ‘Live Live To The Coolest’.