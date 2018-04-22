Celebrate Miami Sports and Wellness Month at the Beacon Hotel South Beach

Individuals and families can enjoy special discounts on recreational activities during Miami Sports and Wellness Month……stay at Beacon South Beach Hotel

Miami Beach, FL, USA (PRUnderground) April 22nd, 2018

Miami Sports and Wellness Month

During the month of April, Miami celebrates wellness and recreation. This month-long event will highlight the importance of living a healthy and active lifestyle. Individuals and families can enjoy special discounts on recreational activities during Miami Sports and Wellness Month. If you’re planning to visit Miami during this time, you’ll want to book the perfect South Beach hotel. We welcome you to stay with us at Beacon South Beach Hotel. Our boutique hotel is a great home base for your getaway.

Plan Your Miami Sports and Wellness Month Adventure

If you’re visiting Miami, you’ll love the mix of events and activities that can be enjoyed during Miami Sports and Wellness Month. With so many events on offer, there is something for everyone, regardless of interests. There is running, golf, soccer, paddling, and much more! You can choose which events to attend during your visit.

Now, you just need a comfy art deco hotel for your trip. Here are some reasons why you will love staying with us at The Beacon Hotel:

Our Location Can’t Be Beat

At the Beacon Hotel, you’ll enjoy the best Miami Beach location. Our Ocean Drive hotel is right across the street from the beach—which makes it easy for you to enjoy some beachside recreation or to relax under the sun after attending an exciting event. We’re also within walking distance to many well-rated bars, restaurants, and shops, so you’ll always have something fun to do. Many local restaurants are offering special deals for Miami Sports and Wellness Month—so you can save big!

We Make Your Stay Memorable

At our ocean front hotel, we go above and beyond to create a memorable stay. We offer many free extras, such as a daily breakfast, comfy Serta beds, complimentary premium Wi-Fi, and beach chairs and towels. Our rooms are spacious and provide you with a relaxing environment. With so many amenities included, you’ll be sure to enjoy your whole stay at The Beacon Hotel.

Are you ready to celebrate sports and wellness? Book directly with us for extra savings. We still have rooms available at our Miami Beach hotel!

About Beacon Hotel

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.