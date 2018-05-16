Celebrate Miami Fashion Week 2018 in Style at Beacon South Beach Hotel

Miami Fashion Week is quickly approaching! From May 30 through June 3…you'll get to experience fashions from both established and new designers.

Miami Fashion Week is quickly approaching! From May 30 through June 3, get ready to enjoy a lot of fashion and fun. If you want to see the latest runway looks, plan to visit Miami for this exciting, memorable event. While attending, you’ll get to experience fashions from both established and new designers. It’s truly an experience like no other and you don’t want to miss it!

Here is what to expect for your Miami Fashion Week adventure:

Fashion and Fun at Ice Palace Film Studios

This year, the runway shows will be held at Ice Palace Film Studios. There will be a mix of designers, including Rene Ruiz, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, and Shantal Lacayo. You can read more about the designers here. You can enjoy more than just the fashion though — plan to take part in special events and parties during the week, too! The Miami Fashion Week Benefit Gala is a delightful charity event, while the Fashion Summit highlights important issues in the fashion world.

Ready to start planning your visit? Here is a current schedule of events. There are still plenty of tickets for sale! Check out all of the ticket options and choose which are best for you.

Book a South Beach Hotel for Your Visit

As you start to plan your Miami Fashion Week visit, you’ll want to consider the best hotel options. Booking a great boutique hotel will allow you to better enjoy your whole Miami experience. We invite you to stay at our Miami Beach Hotel, Beacon South Beach.

What’s there to love about our hotel? You can enjoy a spacious room with comfortable extras, like a Serta Heavenly Bed. We also offer extra amenities to make your stay even better. Free daily breakfast is always included, and we also have free beach towels and chairs, which means less packing for you! Additionally, Beacon South Beach is right across from the beach and right by the best bars, restaurants, and nightlife in the area. Due to these great perks, many Miami visitors choose to stay at our Ocean drive hotel.

Are you ready to book our art deco hotel? When you book directly with Beacon South Beach, you can get extra perks and savings. Click here to book a room at our Ocean Front hotel.

