Celebrate Miami Beach Gay Pride and Stay at Beacon South Beach Hotel

Miami Beach, Florida, USA (PRUnderground) March 29th, 2018

Miami Beach Gay Pride 2018 is quickly approaching, and it’s time to make your festival plans! This year, Miami Beach Gay Pride will be held from April 2-8, and it’s a party you won’t want to miss! We’re inviting all attendees to stay with us at the Beacon Hotel South Beach. Our Art Deco oceanfront hotel is the place to be — right near all the fun and action! It’s no wonder why so many people choose to stay with us when traveling to the Miami Beach area.

Now Is the Time to Plan Your Miami Beach Gay Pride Experience

You want to make sure you can attend the hottest events at this year’s celebration. Lucky for you, event tickets are still available — including special VIP ticket packages. Planning your trip early can make for a more relaxing and enjoyable time once you’re in Miami. Still looking to book the best Ocean Drive hotel for your stay? We have rooms available and we offer extra perks when you book directly with us!

Beacon South Beach Is Nearby All the Festivities

During the week-long festivities, you’ll want to be close to all of the activities and events. The best part about staying at Beacon South Beach is the location. Since the beach is right across the street, you’ll only be steps away from the sun and sand. Miami Beach Gay Pride happenings are located nearby, so you’ll be able to attend as many events as you’d like. There are also so many nightlife, restaurants and shopping options within walking distance to our South Beach hotel — making for a fun-filled and stress-free week!

The Perfect Mix of Amenities Included

You will want to stay at a comfortable hotel that offers a lot of great amenities. Beacon Hotel South Beach is just the choice for you. With many extras like daily free breakfast, complimentary beach towels and chairs, and a 24/7 fitness center available for your use, there is a lot to love. It’s a boutique hotel stay that goes above and beyond your expectations.

Get your pride on at this year’s Miami Beach Pride Festival! Book the perfect Miami Beach Hotel or Beacon Hotel South Beach, and get the most out of your Miami Gay Pride experience!

About Beacon Hotel

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.