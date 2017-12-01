Cedrus Investments Hosted Webinar "Reducing Investment Risk in Biotechnology"

Cedrus Investments hosted a webinar entitled “Reducing Investment Risk in Biotechnology by Increasing Awareness of Regulatory Requirements for R&D and Manufacturing”

Hong Kong, China (PRUnderground) December 1st, 2017

CEDRUS INVESTMENTS HOSTS BY-INVITATION-ONLY WEBINAR TO INCREASE AWEARENESS OF REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS AND REDUCE INVESTMENT RISK IN BIOTECHNOLOGY

Cedrus Investments (“Cedrus”), a global boutique investment firm, hosted a webinar on Wednesday, 23rd August 2017 entitled “Reducing Investment Risk in Biotechnology by Increasing Awareness of Regulatory Requirements for R&D and Manufacturing” with industry leaders and investors. The webinar was presented by Mr. Randy Hice, Cedrus’ Chief Technical Officer and a member of its Life Sciences Advisory Board.

Mr. Randy Hice is a world-recognized leading authority in laboratory informatics with industry experience of more than 30 years. Prior to joining Cedrus, he served as the Manager of Global Strategy for Abbott Informatics with a focus on complex business analysis, harmonization, inter-operational platforms, etc. Randy is the most published author in the world on laboratory automation and complex workflow analysis and was a monthly columnist for Scientific Computing Magazine for 20 years. He has also contributed to American Pharmaceutical Review and American Laboratory. With his in-depth understanding of the industry, Randy has the credentials to share with investors his insights on key issues concerning investment risks, returns and opportunities among others.

Cedrus’ Chairman, Mr. Rani Jarkas said: “The webinar drew great interest and enticed active involvement from executive-level participants, including Chairmen, CEOs and CTOs of life sciences companies along with prominent institutional investors from around the globe. Cedrus will continue to explore further means that facilitate the sharing of its insights on the life sciences industry with a broad spectrum of investors.”

Please visit

[http://www.cedrusinvestments.com/pdf/news/Reducing%20Investment%20Risk%20in%20Biotechnology%20by%20Increasing%20Awareness%20of%20Regulatory%20Requirements%20for%20R&D%20and%20Manufac-20170823%200259-1.mp4] to listen to the recorded webinar and see the accompanying presentation.

—

About Cedrus Investments

Cedrus Investments is a global boutique investment firm that offers expertise in private wealth management, asset management and financial advisory services to a clientele of leading institutional investors, corporations, family offices and high net worth individuals around the world.

SOURCE Cedrus Investments

For further information about Cedrus Investments, please visit www.cedrusinvestments.com.

