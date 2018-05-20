Cedrus Investments’ Chairman Mr. Rani Jarkas is Invited to Speak at the 121 Tech Investment Conference in Hong Kong on Life Sciences

The Chairman of Cedrus Investments (“Cedrus”), Mr. Rani Jarkas, is invited to speak at the 121 Tech Investment conference to be held on 13th – 14th June 2018 in Hong Kong.

The Chairman of Cedrus Investments (“Cedrus”), Mr. Rani Jarkas, is invited to speak at the 121 Tech Investment conference to be held on 13th – 14th June 2018 in Hong Kong. At this event, senior executives from innovative industries, including life sciences and technology, and leading investors will discuss with other elites their unique observations and enlightening insights of the current market dynamics as well as prospects on future trends, with a focus on the most cutting-edge areas, including block-chain, smart cities and personalized medicines.

Cedrus is among the leading experts and a longtime investor in life sciences, having an unparalleled advisory board in-house expertise consisting of world-renowned physicians and experts. Mr. Rani Jarkas will join a panel discussion, sharing not only his knowledge and insights into some of the most innovative areas in life sciences such as gene editing, but also his experience in the active involvement in the rapidly-changing Chinese life sciences industry where investments in innovations and cross-border transactions are of top priority.

Mr. Rani Jarkas said, “Life sciences has long been the most important strategic focus of Cedrus in particular in the Greater China region, and we have been engaging in this industry for over two decades. Our success in establishing a unique and multi-dimensional global network, comprising of pundits with deep industry experience and expertise, as well as our good relationships with local governments in China has resulted in a win-win situation for both our valuable global clientele and business partners in and outside of China. While Chinese investors and strategic partners are vigorously pursuing overseas cutting-edge technologies, western life sciences companies are keen to capture the business opportunities presented by China, the world’s second-largest pharmaceutical market. I am glad to be invited to participate in a panel discussion where I have the chance to exchange my thoughts with a few industry leaders in an effort to jointly explore and identify impactful life sciences investments that will ultimately become the new growth engines of the industry.”

About Cedrus Investments

Cedrus Investments is a global boutique investment firm that offers expertise in private wealth management, asset management and financial advisory services to a clientele of leading institutional investors, corporations, family offices and high net worth individuals around the world.

