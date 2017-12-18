CD2 Learning Wins Bronze from the 2017 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Technology

The winning entry, Customized Simulations for a Branded Learning Experience

Kansas City, MO (PRUnderground) December 18th, 2017

Today, CD2 Learning, a leader in innovative learning technology, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group bronze award for excellence in the Best Advance in Gaming or Simulation Technology category. The winners are listed at http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.html.

The winning entry, Customized Simulations for a Branded Learning Experience, showcased several client solutions from a variety of industries. “Being recognized for providing clients with truly innovative technology and their users with a more compelling learning experience is the highest honor,” says Mark Hunter, CEO of CD2 Learning. “We congratulate all the winners today and are proud to be included among this deserving list of industry leaders.

“Human capital management is evolving faster than at any time in its history, and it is powered by innovative technology developed and implemented by organizations big and small,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. “The technology innovators who won Excellence Awards this year were focused on providing users with a better overall experience. That is what our research says employers want, and our award winners are leading the way.”

Mike Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of Brandon Hall Group, said, “Our technology award winners are truly outstanding and set a high bar for others. We have learned a great deal from what they have accomplished. The awards programs supplement our quantitative research in providing our team with unique insights to share with our members and clients.”

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

• Product: What was the product’s breakthrough innovation?

• Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

• Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

• Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

About CD2 Learning

CD2 Learning is changing the way people learn and grow through a scalable cloud platform designed for the modern workforce. Our name represents our fundamental difference, C ontent D riven D elivery. Since 2008, we’ve worked with organizations of all sizes to support their digital learning and development needs. We continually create new capabilities to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the L&D professional and the individual learner. This top-down/bottom-up approach allows our clients to develop a culture that has real impact on the overall success of the organization. www.cd2learning.com

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. (www.brandonhall.com).

