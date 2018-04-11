CD2 Learning Partners with OpenSesame.com

CD2 Learning's award-winning SaaS learning platform and OpenSesame.com partner to offer clients a blend of customized courses with offerings from the world's top publishers.

Kansas CIty (PRUnderground) April 11th, 2018

CD2 Learning’s award-winning SaaS learning platform has formed a strategic partnership with OpenSesame.com.

OpenSesame is the trusted provider of on-demand elearning courses for the enterprise – offering over 20,000 courses, including categories such as safety, compliance, business skills, certifications, technology, and courses specific to a variety of industries.

CD2’s CEO, Mark Hunter explains, “One reason clients use our platform is for the award-winning authoring tools and ability to create engaging customized content. To complement these customized/branded courses, we have partnered with OpenSesame.com to allow our clients to access a comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers. Like the customized courses created in the CD2 learning platform or app, the OpenSesame.com courses can be mapped to an organization’s core competencies to strengthen internal L&D programs.”

Clients will benefit from the cost and time efficiencies of blending their customized and branded courses with the offerings from OpenSesame.com.

For more information, contact Heidy Behrens, hbehrens@cd2learning.com.

About CD2 Learning:

CD2 Learning is changing the way people learn and grow through a scalable cloud platform designed for the modern workforce.

Since 2008, we’ve worked with organizations of all sizes to support their digital learning and development needs. We continually create new capabilities to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the L&D professional and the individual learner. This top-down/bottom-up approach allows our clients to develop a culture that has real impact on the overall success of the organization.

www.cd2learning.com

About Open Sesame:

OpenSesame is the trusted provider of on-demand elearning courses for the enterprise. Serving Global 2000 companies, OpenSesame delivers:

The most flexible buying options to maximize your budget

The broadest catalog with 20,000+ courses from the world’s leading publishers, updated constantly

For more information, visit www.OpenSesame.com.

OpenSesame helps companies build the world’s most productive and admired workforces with the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses.

