CD2 Learning named on Training Industry’s 2018 Authoring Tools Top 20 List

For the third straight year, CD2 Learning's platform is honored for authoring tools.

Kansas City, MO (PRUnderground) January 30th, 2018

Training Industry, the most trusted source of information on the business of learning, has released the 2018 Top Training Companies selections for the Authoring Tools sector. For the third year, CD2 Learning is honored to be named to the list.

Mark Hunter, CEO of CD2, ” Training Industry is such a respected leader in the learning industry, making this award truly meaningful. We congratulate all the innovative winners on the list. Being named in this category is a defining honor for the CD2 Platform because organizations are looking for technology solutions allowing them to create engaging, mobile, and cost-effective training. Our built-in authoring suite is designed for ease of creation for microlearning, assessments, simulations, gamification, and mobile learning (including an app with on/offline sync). Authoring tools are a key differentiator between learning and development platforms.”

“We are pleased to announce this year’s Top Authoring Tools Companies List. These organizations are leaders in providing unique and innovative tools to aid in the authoring of training content,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “The companies selected for the 2018 Top Authoring Tools Companies List demonstrated tremendous aptitude in enabling users to develop various types of content and assessments and provide supporting reporting and analytics.”

Selection to the 2018 Authoring Tools Companies Top 20 and was based on the following criteria:

• Leadership and innovation of authoring tool

• Breadth and quality of authoring tool features and capabilities

• Company size and growth potential

• Quality and number of clients

• Awards, recognition and competitive differentiation

About CD2 Learning

CD2 Learning is changing the way people learn and grow through a scalable cloud platform designed for the modern workforce. Our name represents our fundamental difference, Content Driven Delivery. Since 2008, we’ve worked with organizations of all sizes to support their digital learning and development needs. We continually create new capabilities to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the L&D professional and the individual learner. This top-down/bottom-up approach allows our clients to develop a culture that has real impact on the overall success of the organization. www.cd2learning.com