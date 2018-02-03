CCH’s New Optics Film Festival Accepting Last Minute Entries from Teen Filmmakers Through 2/10

Columbia College Hollywood’s inaugural New Optics Film Festival will be accepting late submissions from high school filmmakers up to 11:59PM PST on Saturday, 2/10.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) February 2nd, 2018

Columbia College Hollywood’s inaugural New Optics Film Festival, which is hailed as “A Festival for the Next Generation of Filmmakers”, will be accepting late submissions from high school filmmakers (grades 9 through 12) up to 11:59PM PST on Saturday, February 10. Entries will be viewed by a judging panel of industry professionals and screened at the New Optics Film Festival on Saturday, April 21 on the campus of Columbia College Hollywood (CCH).

“Our New Optics Film Festival, which is a partnership between CCH and Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, is a new annual event that will celebrate the work of the filmmakers of tomorrow,” says CCH Director of Recruitment Lissa Sherman. “We can’t wait to see the creative energy, talent, and vision that they will share with us.”

The six entry categories for the New Optics Film Festival include:

● News Broadcast

● Documentary Short

● Narrative Short

● Music Video

● Public Service Announcement

● Animation Short

Winning films will be screened, and awards will be presented, on Saturday, April 21 at CCH’s campus at 18618 Oxnard Street, 91356-1411 in Los Angeles.

One entry per filmmaker may be submitted via FilmFreeway.com, which provides complete details about rules, awards, and entry categories. The entry fee is $20.

For more information, contact Columbia College Hollywood at (800) 785-0585.

About Columbia College Hollywood

Founded in 1952, Columbia College Hollywood is a nonprofit, regionally accredited liberal arts college with a focus on creative media.

Columbia College Hollywood educates students in the art and science of communications and the diverse media of contemporary storytelling within an exploration of the liberal arts.

Columbia College Hollywood is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) to offer Bachelor of Fine Arts and Associate of Fine Arts degree programs in Cinema with an emphasis in acting, cinematography, directing, editing and visual effects, new media, producing, sound, and writing.