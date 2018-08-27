CBXmarket Launches Live Quote and Available Inventory with Hartfield, Titus & Donnelly

CBXmarket is disrupting the fixed income space in partnership with HTD, enabling access to live inventory with unbiased bond reporting history on the platform.

CBXmarket, a fixed income market research and portfolio management platform, and Hartfield, Titus, & Donnelly (“HTD”), an inter-dealer broker covering the fixed income markets, have partnered to launch a bond inventory service enabling CBXmarket’s clients to source available investment opportunities on the platform.

HTD will publish live quotes for Corporate and Municipal fixed income securities on CBXmarket’s platform, providing investment professionals with tradeable inventory on a daily basis. HTD will now have access to a new population of fixed income investors while CBXmarket’s bond screener and investment dashboards will continue to provide clients with unmatched transparency to help identify and evaluate new investment opportunities.

CBXmarket acts as a pre- and post-trade solution for fixed income professionals, improving investors’ access to the markets through comprehensive, unbiased coverage of market data, performance reporting, analytics and decision enhancement tools across the U.S. bond universe. With the addition of live inventory, CBXmarket can now support every stage of the fixed income investment process.

“It has always been part of our game plan to provide clients with live, tradeable investment opportunities,” noted CBXmarket CEO, Erik Zoega. “HTD has proven to be an ideal partner to offer live inventory for our clients with their expansive coverage and unmatched reputation as an industry leader. We look forward to further enhancing their distribution channels while providing our clients with unparalleled transparency across the fixed income markets.”

HTD has established itself as a technology innovator and leader in providing transparency, pricing, and execution services directly to the institutional marketplace. Given its broad coverage of the fixed income markets and wide range of customer segments, the partnership with CBXmarket will further complement the firm’s position as a leading liquidity aggregator.

For more information on CBXmarket’s fixed income investment management platform, please visit www.CBXmarket.com, and http://www.htdonline.com for more information about HTD.

Contact:

John Mizzi – CBXmarket

jmi@cbxmarket.com

734-355-0973

www.cbxmarket.com

Jay Caldas – Hartfield, Titus & Donnelly, LLC

jcaldas@munibrokers.com

(201) 217-8080

www.htdonline.com

About Hartfield, Titus, & Donnelly

HTD provides brokerage services in Municipal Securities, Corporate Bonds and Mortgage-backed Securities to the professional, institutional market. With offices in five locations and over 50 registered brokers, HTD is both one of the largest and most geographically diverse brokers in the industry. HTD is also leading source of market-based pricing and analytics and provide Institutions who invest in and trade Municipal Securities with relevant and timely market information.

About CBXmarket

CBXmarket is a fixed income market research and portfolio management platform developed to address the transparency and data quality issues in the bond markets. The cloud-based platform aggregates information from industry leading market data providers with complete coverage of the U.S. fixed income markets including bond details and historical price & performance metrics on over 1.1 million securities. The system’s open architecture ensures investment professionals have an unbiased view of the market to identify investment opportunities, evaluate quotes from their brokers and effectively manage their clients’ portfolios.

CBXmarket was founded by a team of fixed income investors who have worked together for more than 15 years building technology businesses. The team’s collective experience as technologists, mathematicians and financial engineers provides CBXmarket a unique perspective through which they develop solutions to democratize the fixed income markets.

CBXmarket is privately-owned with offices in New York City and Copenhagen, Denmark.