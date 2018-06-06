CBDZON.com Announces Exclusive Marketing Partnership with Digital Experts Backed by Generous Deals

CBDZON.com is the fastest growing CBD retailer online. They are now partnering up with a new marketing team to offer eye-opening customer bonuses based on sales.

New York City, NY (PRUnderground) June 6th, 2018

The potential healing and therapeutic effects of CBD oil is something agreed on by many natural health experts. It’s also a product that is federally legal, and when used properly generally regarded as safe. This has led to an explosion in interest, a drive that has been led by Phoenix Natural Life LLC and their website CBDZON.com, who holds the proud position of being the fastest growing CBD retailer online, backed up by a spotless reputation. In exciting news for both the industry and customers CBDZON.com recently announced they have entered into an exclusive CBD marketing partnership with the firm Digital Experts and their vacation incentive platform AdvertisingBait.com, which will open the doors to not just increased visibility, but also special offers being made available to CBDZON.com customers. One of the first mentioned is for first-time customers over the age 21, giving them a complimentary 3 night vacation in Orlando or Las Vegas with the purchase of $100 worth of CBD products from the company. The excitement surrounding the new partnership is high.

“We couldn’t think of better customer experience as combining the best high-quality CBD products with a three-night getaway in Orlando or Las Vegas,” commented James Co-Founder Phoenix Natural Life. “Our products can help change lives for the better, so we are quite excited to be able to expand our marketing efforts thanks to the help from Digital Experts & AdvertisingBait.com.”

The three-day getaway prize is being gifted in association with discount travel provider BookVIP.com. Customers must be over the age of 21, both to order and to qualify for the special bonus gift.

CBDZON.com‘s most popular product is the very well reviewed Herbal Matrix 500 MG CBD Pain cream, a topical CBD solution that can deliver relief from a wide-range of pain related issues for many users.

Feedback continues to be positive across the board.

C.J., from Colorado, recently said in a five-star review, “I shop for all my CBD needs on CBDZON.com. I know what I’m getting is the best quality, the shipping is quick, and the price reasonable. Fully recommended.”

For more information be sure to visit https://cbdzon.com.

About Phoenix Natural Life

Phoenix Natural Life LLC is the team behind CBDZON.com, dedicated to delivering the highest quality in legal CBD oil, backed by stellar customer service.