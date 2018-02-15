CBD Oil Sales Leader In January Was An American Brand Says CBDReporter

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) February 15th, 2018

A pure CBD oil brand from a U.S. company topped sales in January, says CBDReporter, see here http://cbdreporter.com/cbdpure-hemp-oil-cbd-review/

The brand features minimal ingredients of just a carrier oil and the CBD. It also features a 90-day money back guarantee and a product that is independently lab verified for authenticity and purity.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is an ingredient usually sold as an oil that is mostly derived from both industrial hemp. Total CBD sales totaled an estimated $360 million in 2017, a large increase from the prior year, according to Chaz Sanderson of CBDReporter. Sanderson said sales could grow to over $1 billion by 2020.

There are many established as well as new companies offering CBD products including brands such as CW Hemp, NuLeaf Naturals, Receptra Naturals, CBDPure, Endoca, Green Gorilla, Kannaway Pure CBD, Bota Hemp, Bluebird Botanicals, HempMeds RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, Herts Hemp, Endoca, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, Vita CBD, Rick Simpson Oil, CBDPets’ CBD oil for dogs, Canna Pet, Innovet, Pet Releaf and more.

