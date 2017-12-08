CBD Oil Reviews Connect CBD Companies With Consumers On CBDReVu.com

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) December 8th, 2017

The popular CBDReVu.com is quickly becoming to go-to site for consumers seeking to compare many popular CBD brands in one place. Although CBDReVu.com is not a store and does sell products it is a very popular information portal for consumers who wish to comparison shop for CBD in one place, see here https://cbdrevu.com/

Consumers can see star-based reviews and ratings of leading CBD brands and many new brands too. The ability to comparison shop in one place is a big timesaver to help consumers sort through the hype and choose the best CBD oil product brands. One of the more popular CBD brands reviewed and rated on CBDReVu is a CBD product from an American company that features pure CBD extract in a base oil with no additional ingredients, see here https://cbdrevu.com/cbdpure-hemp-oil-cbd/

New products from a number of companies are coming on stream at a fast and furious rate as the public seems to have a strong interest in the ingredient CBD, also known as cannabidiol.

CBDReVu.com is somewhat similar to Amazon except CBDReVu does not facilitate transactions. But, it is a place where many CBD products can be compared in one place and visitors can leave comments. If a consumer is interested in making a purchase after reading a review they would need to go directly to the product company’s website to do that transaction.

There are many established as well as new companies making and selling CBD products such as Receptra Naturals, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, CBDPure, Endoca, Green Gorilla, NuLeaf, Bluebird Botanicals, Kannaway and others that are reviewed on CBDReVu.

CBDReVu.com is an A+ Rated Better Business Bureau Accredited website, featuring CBD brand profiles, ratings and reviews of popular CBD products.

CBDReVu.com advises consumers to avoid any CBD brands that make any health claims about their products since any potential benefits are speculative until proven thus any such claims are inappropriate. CBDReVu.com further advises consumers to consult with a licensed physician and pharmacist before using products containing the ingredient CBD, also known as cannabidiol, especially for persons on any medications or with underlying medical conditions, or who are pregnant or breastfeeding

About CBDReVu.com

CBDReVu.com is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA and writes about CBD products.