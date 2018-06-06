CBD Oil Consumers Should Be Aware Of These Red Flag Warnings According To CBDReVu.com

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) June 6th, 2018

CBD products are enjoying unprecedented popularity and sales are soaring in the United States, Canada, and Europe and beyond. Selecting authentic, legitimate products can be a minefield for consumers. To help in that regard, CBDRevu.com has published a list of red flag warnings to try to help spot inferior products as well as some basic buying criteria to help choose a higher quality product.

One area of potential confusion for consumers is the difference in hemp oil and CBD oil. The confusion starts with the fact that most CBD oil products are made from hemp, or more specifically from industrial hemp. But most all products labeled hemp oil or hemp seed oil sold in supermarkets contain little of no CBD. That is because hemp seeds contain, at best, only tiny amounts of cannabidiol. These are the type issues discussed on CBDReVu.

CBD brands currently profiled or reviewed on CBDReVu include brands like CBDPure Softgels and CBDPure oil, NuLeaf Naturals, Kannaway Pure CBD, Restorative Botanicals, Receptra Naturals, Charlotte’s Web CBD by CW Hemp, Endoca Hemp Oil, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, HempMeds RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, Elixinol, Bluebird Botanicals CBD reviewed, Sensi Seeds, Rick Simpson Oil, and more.

The CBD is one of the fastest growing niche markets in the world today and its future potential for growth is substantial. Cannabidiol is one of the 100+ identified compounds in the hemp and cannabis plants. CBD does not produce the intoxicating ‘high’ associated with THC.

CBDReVu is not a retailer and does not sell products but an advertising supported informational website featuring brand profiles and reviews of popular pure CBD offerings.

