Cat’s Meow Cafe Coming to Fort Wayne, Indiana

Guests visit with adoptable cats while they sip on unique and classic coffees

Fort Wayne, Indiana (PRUnderground) July 31st, 2018

Jenny Nolt has just announced that she is bringing the first cat cafe to Fort Wayne. Cat’s Meow Cafe will offer a fun atmosphere to try new coffees while spending time with friendly felines who are up for adoption through Helping Paws in Huntington.

Cat cafes started in Japan and are increasing in popularity all over the world. Cat’s Meow Cafe will provide a space for enjoying gourmet coffee with unique flavors such as Blueberry and Maple Bacon, as well as a monthly special flavor. Traditional mochas and lattes will also be available. Overall, Nolt says she hopes to raise cat adoption rates and work toward helping more cats find their forever homes.

While guests sip on coffee, they’ll be able to enjoy feline friendship. For those who are allergic to cats or just want coffee, a completely separate space will be available.

A crowdfunding campaign for Cat’s Meow Cafe is now live on IndieGoGo and will help raise funds to finalize the location’s launch.

Coffee served will be from Brew-tiful Coffee, which is also committed to giving back. With each bag sold, two cups of coffee are donated to homeless shelters in Springfield, Ohio.

When Cat’s Meow Cafe launches, people will be able to go into the shop for their favorite coffees, but they’ll also be able to order roasts directly from the Cats Meow Cafe website. Options will include coffee, espressos, fair trade organics, single origin, tea, monthly specials, and coffee mugs.

Nolt is excited to offer the opportunity for local coffee enthusiasts to give back in so many ways. Her company’s slogan is “Relax with coffee in your cup and a cat in your lap.”

More information about Cat’s Meow Cafe, including crowdfunding details and other company news, can be found at https://www.catsmeowcafefw.com .

About Cat’s Meow Cafe

