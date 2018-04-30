Catonsville Middle School’s Lauren Riddell to Coach Allied Softball Team

Lauren Riddell has been named the coach of the Catonsville M.S. Allied softball team, an athletic program for students with disabilities.

Lauren Riddell, an eighth grade Language Arts teacher at Catonsville Middle School, has been named the coach of the School’s Allied softball team, which is part of the Allied Sports Program. Modeled after the Special Olympics’ “Unified Sports” program, Allied Sports is a totally inclusive program that affords students with disabilities an equal opportunity to participate in interscholastic sports along with their non-disabled peers.

“I became involved with Allied Sports so I could use my background as an athlete to support the students in our school,” says Riddell. “Having worked with special needs students over the past couple years, there’s nothing more rewarding than teaching them the game and seeing them have fun.”

Riddell grew up in Broomall, Pennsylvania and was a 2012 graduate of Marple Newtown High School, where she was on the varsity volleyball and basketball teams. In 2016, Riddell graduated from Towson University with a B.A. degree in English and Secondary Education. She was hired by Catonsville M.S. after graduating from Towson.

Along with coaching the Middle School’s Allied Softball team, she’s also active in Catonsville High School’s after school activities – including working as an assistant coach for CHS’ varsity volleyball team and co-sponsoring the school’s Student Government Association and dance team. She also finds time to be a member of the Catonsville M.S. teacher basketball team and play in a recreational volleyball league in Baltimore City.

In addition to her involvement with sports and BCPS student activities, Riddell is a private tutor of English and math with the newly launched Sylvan In-Home, which provides personalized one-on-one instruction for kindergarten through high school students. Riddell combines her passion for working with kindergarten through eighth grade students with Sylvan’s custom educational software, which runs on an iPad.

“Seeing the kids ‘get’ the subjects that I’m helping them with is the best part of being a tutor,” says Riddell. “Sylvan’s lessons are catered to each student’s specific needs, and the content is accessible and engaging for all types of learners. Best of all, the children are comfortable since they’re working with me in their homes, and that motivates them to excel.”

The Catonsville M.S. Allied softball team will begin their season on April 17. Practices will be held twice each week, and the team’s first game will be on May 19.

