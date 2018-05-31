Catch The Latest Issue Of The No.1 Online Equestrian Magazine In The UAE – The Show Hub

Subscribe for free to http://magazine.uaeshowhub.com/ to stay up to date with all equestrian events in the UAE.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (PRUnderground) May 31st, 2018

The #1 Equestrian Magazine in the U.A.E – The Show Hub is a digital equestrian magazine, offering practical advice on horse care, rider nutrition tips, exclusive interviews with GCC riders, hard-hitting news from shows and competitions and an opportunity to engage with a close-knit and supportive community.

With a large readership and wide distribution circle, the magazine delivers editorial excellence and proven value to readers. It appeals to the dedicated equestrian consumer whose interests cover all elements of horse sports. Every month The Show Hub brings its readers the latest news, show preparation, and tips, articles, pictures, stories, veterinary as well as nutritional advice from our resident expert Judith Maxwell MRCVS BVSc BSc (Hons).

Readers can enjoy learning about the elements of horse and stable management to help maximize all things equestrian. In addition, gain access to the latest equestrian products, horse gear, and revolutionize riding with training exercises and techniques from top riders.

Producing comprehensive and high-quality content for both the leisure and competition riders the magazine is renowned for covering news from show jumping, Arabians, and Dressage and moving into the Endurance and Horseracing realms proving to be a popular read across the U.A.E.

The Show Hub believes that it is only right to offer their consumers instant access and in-depth coverage of equestrian events and happenings.

About The Show Hub

A Lifestyle Equestrian magazine located in the heart of the UAE, Dubai, reporting on equine events in the region on riding, training the horse and the rider, show preparation and tips, veterinary and herbal treatments, stable and horse management.

The magazine highlights a combination of topics ranging from, veterinary advice, nutrition getting to know the equestrian athletes in the UAE region and Training tips from international global coaches.