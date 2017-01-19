Cat Games for Cats and Kittens gets update and now includes iPhone support

After a little more that a month, Cat Games 3D for Cats and Kittens releases update version 1.1 to the App Store. With a successful launch, Big Monk Games (Michael Cozzolino) added iPhone support, modified many of the available games to be more interactive and lively, and added a game with a wandering and squealing rat.

To celebrate the successful launch of Cat Games 3D for Cats and Kittens, Big Monk Games has created Cat Games for Cats Bundle that includes 2 Games for Cats designed for cats (iPad only). This bundle allows cat owners to buy two apps for the price of one straight from the iOS App Store. Cat Games has frequently been towards the top of the App Store charts in the iPad only Entertainment category in multiple regions and was named Touch Arcade’s Kitty Korner pick of the week.

To find more information and news about the Cat Games franchise developed by Big Monk Games, visit the Cat Games for iPad site at http://www.catgamesforipad.com/

About Cat Games for iPad

We are Big Monk Games. A small independent game developer in Saratoga County NY. We develop for iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch) as well as Windows PC. We got our start with our successful game for cats called ”Cat Games” developed for cats to play on their owners iPad. We have games for you humans too. We then created another cat game called ”Cat Games String Toys”.

We here at Big Monk Games love animals and have routinely donated a portion of our earnings to an area animal shelter Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. We also created shelter for the feral cats outside of our offices.