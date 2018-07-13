Caster Concepts Voted One of the 2018 Michigan Companies to Watch

Caster Concepts, a premier provider of custom caster wheels and accessories, has been voted one of the 2018 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch by the Michigan Celebrates Small Business group.

Albion, MI (PRUnderground) July 13th, 2018

Caster Concepts, a national provider of high-tech caster wheels for light duty and industrial heavy-duty use, was recently named one of the 2018 50 Michigan Companies to Watch in an award program sponsored by Michigan Celebrates Small Business.

The Michigan 50 Companies to Watch List

The Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award is part of the Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB) program, which is the most highly prestigious small business awards program in the state. The goal is to recognize and honor people, small businesses, and their supporters and advocates. The original MCSB was hosted in 2005 by numerous founding partners, including the Small Business Association of Michigan, MichiganBusinessNetwork.com, America’s SBDC Michigan, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the Edward Lowe Foundation, and the US Small Business Association. Supporters and sponsors of the MCSB include the AF Group, Consumers Energy, and Varnum Attorneys at Law.

Caster Concepts’ Award

Caster Concepts has long been known as a leader in heavy duty industrial casters and wheels in numerous industries. They offer high-quality products along with some of the best client service in the country, and they strive for exceptional results with every client interaction or new product. William Dobbins, the President of Caster Concepts, notes that he is “honored to have Caster Concepts chosen as a ‘Michigan 50 Companies to Watch’ honoree.” Dobbins says the award serves as recognition to the employees who work tirelessly to deliver outstanding products to the company’s clients and customers.

Dobbins also noted that the award reflected positively on the Caster Concepts Key Leadership Team, which he credited with building the sustainable business. He noted that he was thankful for their leadership and expressed his pride in each and every member of the team.

Requirements for Making the List

The companies on the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch List are second-stage companies with remarkable results within the state. To be considered for the MCSB awards program, these companies must have anywhere from six to 99 employees working full time (or the equivalent), and they must generate anywhere from $750,000 to $50 million in revenue each year. These funds may also come from investors providing working capital or grants. Per MCSB, these companies are the very backbone of the state’s economy, and they are recognized for leadership, innovation, and a competitive advantage.

Caster Concepts can be reached at (888) 764-1698, or you can visit their website for more information about their offerings and services or to request a quote.

About the Company: Caster Concepts is located in Albion, Michigan and provides a wide variety of light, medium, heavy, and ultra-heavy-duty casters and wheels for nearly every imaginable industry. They provide not only prefabricated casters in a variety of styles, materials, and sizes, but they also work with their clients to provide custom-designed casters for unique projects.

About Caster Concepts

Caster Concepts is a leading manufacturer of heavy duty casters and industrial caster wheels. We provide high quality, industrial strength casters and replacement caster wheels.